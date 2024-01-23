South Carolina Solicitors Press For Judicial Reform At Lexington GOP Meeting

Earlier this month, I was invited to record a judicial reform presentation given to the Lexington County GOP by South Carolina solicitors Kevin Brackett (16th judicial circuit), David Pascoe (1st judicial circuit) and Rick Hubbard (11th judicial circuit). As a part of FITSNews’ ongoing effort to inform South Carolinians about this issue, I recorded the event and have published the presentation in its entirety.

Take a look …

(Click to view)

FITSNews/ YouTube

While Pascoe and Bracket have been front and center in the push for judicial selection reform – including their recent testimony in front of a House panel tasked with generating a judicial reform bill – Hubbard has largely stayed silent at the numerous pro-reform events FITSNews has seen him attend.

In his own community, though, Hubbard spoke up – sharing how infamous lawyer-legislator Todd Rutherford leveraged his legislative privilege to keep the notorious ‘Cook Out Killer‘ on the streets for an inordinately long period of time.

11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard tells the residents of his circuit how @RepRutherford leveraged his legislative status to unethically keep the Cook Out Killer on the streets. @fitsnews pic.twitter.com/TUgEam1I2M — Dylan Nolan (@dnolan2000) January 9, 2024

To those who heard Pascoe and Brackett’s previous testimony, some of this material will be familiar, but I’d encourage anyone looking to familiarize themselves with this issue to listen to the whole presentation.

With the S.C. General Assembly back in session, count on FITSNews to continue our coverage of judicial reform efforts in the Palmetto State …

