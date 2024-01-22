‘Lawyer Lori’ Hits Back Against Her Haters

Midlands, South Carolina attorney Lori Murray is one of the first people I think of whenever I hear the expression “well-behaved women seldom make history.” The former prosecutor doesn’t mince words – and occasionally her choice of words lands her in hot water.

Especially among those who are easily offended …

Seriously, Murray keeps entire oceans of oysters hard at work with her uncanny ability to induce mass pearl-clutching on social media – which has led to her being targeted by organized information suppression campaigns. Or “cancel” campaigns.

Say what you will about Murray, she is not uninformed. In fact, she boasts a huge network of sources within the Palmetto State’s legal community that rivals even my own network – enabling her to break stories about high-profile cases well ahead of the mainstream media.

Murray’s access to information – and the unflinching way in which she delivers it – have created a huge following for her on social media. A whopping 600,000 people follow her on TikTok – her medium of choice – and she is beginning to expand her social presence beyond the Chinese-owned video service.

Murray visited our studios last week to talk about a wide range of issues – including her take on the latest developments in convicted killer Alex Murdaugh‘s bid for a new trial.

Murray spent a significant portion of our interview dropping receipts on a case we covered last week – the December 6, 2023 murder of 26-year-old Kevin Lester Newhouse of Lexington, S.C. She represents the family on the civil side of this saga. The Newhouse case attracted my attention given some questionable conflicts of interest on the defense side – namely the well-known attorneys representing his accused murderers, 52-year-old Ryan Jordan Lindler, Sr. and his son 26-year-old Ryan Jordan Lindler, Jr.

Murray addressed that component of the story, but she also dove deep into the facts of the case … which do not appear to bode well for the Lindlers (or their attorneys).

In addition to the Newhouse case, Murray is involved in several high-profile stories this media outlet will be covering in 2024 – so expect to see a great deal of her on our set in the coming weeks and months.

To follow Murray on TikTok, click here. You can also follow her on X if you are so inclined …

