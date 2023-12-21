Joe White Interview: Judicial Reform, Freedom Caucus Legislative Agenda

Eleven months ago, FITSNews interviewed freshman state representative Joe White as he began his first term as a member of the South Carolina General Assembly. White, a 78-year-old retired businessman from Newberry County, promised to advocate for judicial reform. As we have previously reported, he has kept that promise.

Our founding editor Will Folks sat down with White again earlier this month to discuss progress made in advancing the cause of judicial reform – as well as the Republican/ Freedom Caucus split, and what White and his colleagues have on their 2024 legislative agenda.

Living up to his promise that he “can’t be bought,” White pulled no punches when asked why legislative leaders so strongly oppose judicial reform – citing their connections to monied members of the legal community.

When Folks pointed to confessed fraudster and convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh‘s prosecution as an example of the Palmetto State’s judicial system getting it right, White pointed out “there were seventy years of the Murdaugh case … and it’s going on in the state right now.”

According to White, the Freedom Caucus – which was officially recognized as a legislative caucus following a federal court ruling in June, 2023 – intends to advocate for changes to South Carolina’s education system and against rampant crony capitalism in the coming legislative session.

This news outlet supports White’s judicial reform efforts – and will continue holding those who oppose reform accountable.

In keeping with our open microphone policy, we remain committed to hosting a dialogue on this issue to give voice to all perspectives.

