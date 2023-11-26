Guest Column: A Blueprint For Fixing Gamecock Football

by KEN ARD

Congratulations, Tigers. A win is a win is a win. It was as ugly as a Chevette and a Pinto having a “car baby” – and our baseball teams may score more when they play in the spring – but you guys came into Williams-Brice on a Saturday night and took care of business. It is what it is. That’s hard to admit – but I’m proud of how I’ve evolved into such a diplomatic soul.

Now to my Gamecock brethren. That was yuuuuugly. We absolutely stunk it up. But let’s all take a deep breath and contemplate, together. Forget the emotions of the moment. Or trying to blame any single person for where we are. This is much more fundamental, systemic and cultural – and requires a deeper, more analytical review of why South Carolina’s football program is such a consistent underachiever. I have no magic wand or secret potion – but I also have no personal loyalty or animus to anyone associated or employed. I’m just tired of mediocrity and our continuous refusal to be bold.

Placeholders don’t belong in a league of heavyweights – and that’s where I think we are. I’m sorry, I just think our peers play football and we “play at” football. Always have.

My ramblings to reorient that will follow and you can take ‘em for what they’re worth …

Steve Spurrier coached three college football teams, Duke, Florida and South Carolina. He won a championship at two of those schools. He didn’t at one. Coincidence? Luck of the draw? Just one of them things? Maybe. Or could it be something else that has kept Gamecock football from winning championships. I support Shane Beamer 100 percent. I think he’s smart, energetic, a great recruiter, wants this job and will dedicate himself to fixing the things that are broken. And he understands the “new era” of college football and all its myriad complexities. But what Beamer is incapable of doing is changing the mindset of mediocrity that we’ve seemingly accepted for years and years. No coach is.

(Click to view)

University of South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer heads to Williams-Brice stadium on November 25, 2023. (Gamecock Athletics)

Check the record books, it’s very mediocre. Will university leadership be bold and build a modern infrastructure dedicated to competing with Georgia, Clemson, Florida and Tennessee? Or will we continue with the same failed way of doing things? No coach will consistently win here unless major changes are made within. Period.

I’m in no position to make that decision. I’m not a university official or someone important people care what they have to say. I’m just a fan – a dude who will be sixty next month and has gone to games for 51 of those years. But I do have a busy head and a bunch of ideas – and a willingness to express those ideas. Below is a blueprint that I think is a good starting point. Where it goes from here, that’s for the important people to decide.

***

THE REFORMATION OF GAMECOCK FOOTBALL

I. OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: Form and elect a football oversight committee that reports directly to the school’s board of trustees and university president. This committee would be comprised of preferably five members who meet monthly to discuss and monitor all football activities. Members would act in an advisory capacity only.

II. CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER : This oversight committee will make a recommendation to the board and president to hire a football chief executive officer. Similar to the NFL model, this football CEO will be in charge of the USC football front office and day-to-day operations of the program. This highly qualified and highly motivated person will hire and evaluate the head coach (I previously expressed my support for Beamer) and focus solely on the performance of Gamecock football 365 days a year. This CEO will hire a CFO, a talent evaluation coordinator, an NIL liaison and any other personnel he perceives to be essential to maintain competitiveness with SEC peers. This single sport CEO will allow the athletics director to better manage the other sports and activities within USC’s multi faceted programs. WHY DOES THE SAME PERSON OVERSEE THE FOOTBALL PROGRAM AND EQUESTRIAN TEAM? He or she shouldn’t in today’s college sports landscape. I personally believe adoption of (and commitment to) this model is a generational investment that will change the course of Gamecock football.

III. NIL ENHANCEMENT : Actively work with the S.C. General Assembly to adopt legislation allowing NIL collectives to become more integrated and seamless with the current athletics department – including allowing the merging of funds and personnel if the school chooses to do so. For example, the talent evaluation coordinator and head coach could meet with collective representatives on budgeting for players and positions. This communication and feedback would allow funds to be invested in players that are properly valued, thus generating a much better return on investment. Another example would be allowing the university to match what the collective raises with a small percentage of its TV revenue. These changes would result in a better funded NIL without asking donors for more and more money. Donor fatigue is real and will only get worse. The NCAA is a sanctioning entity and several states have already adopted legislation that usurps its power. We aren’t asking our politicians for additional funds. We simply want clarifying legislation that allows the school to decide how to spend funds it already receives.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

These three bulletin points have hundreds of specifics and details that I’ve obviously not included. But it’s a blueprint for a different path forward – a different vision for a football program that has already invested heavily in buildings and amenities. Now it’s time to invest in a human infrastructure and organizational restructuring that is motivated solely on how to be more competitive, effective and efficient.

As I said, I’m a fan, nothing more – and I apologize if this offends anyone. But I’m tired of halfassing football. I hope enough others are as well.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Ken Ard is a native of Pamplico, S.C. The 88th lieutenant governor of the Palmetto State, he is the host of Wake Up Carolina on WFRK 95.3 in Florence, S.C. and the ‘No Stop Lights‘ podcast.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

