Becky Hill Fires Back, Judicial Selection Drama, South Carolina Lawmaker Accused Of Rape – Week In Review 11/11/2023

The state of South Carolina fired back aggressively this week against a motion for a new trial filed by attorneys for the Palmetto State’s most notorious convicted killer, Alex Murdaugh.

We addressed Murdaugh’s motion – and a subsequent bid to have S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman taken off the case – in last week’s edition of the Week In Review.

This week, we focus on the state’s response …

As previously reported, Murdaugh is seeking a new trial based on seismic jury tampering allegations leveled by his attorneys against Colleton County clerk of court Becky Hill. Included within the state’s response to those allegations? An affidavit from Hill specifically refuting the claims against her.

Our research director Jenn Wood (with help from researcher/ reporter Callie Lyons) broke down the state’s response extensively this week – and she joined me in our studio to discuss where we believe this story is headed.

In our second segment, producer/ director Dylan Nolan walked our audience through his recent reporting (here and here) on some fireworks at the S.C. Judicial Merit Selection Commission (SCJMSC) – the much-maligned panel charged with picking judges in the Palmetto State. Dylan and I also previewed our upcoming coverage of a separate legislative panel that’s been charged with reforming this broken method of judicial selection.

Stay tuned for much more coverage of both of these legislative committees in the coming week as we continue our efforts to hold South Carolina’s judiciary – and its legislative overlords – accountable.

Finally, I discussed our bombshell report on sexual assault allegations leveled last spring against the newest member of the South Carolina Senate – walking our audience through how we handle such sensitive reports.

Thanks again to everyone who tuned in this week. As I often note, your support is essential – enabling everything we do here at FITSNews. If you want to help us continue holding those in power accountable, please consider subscribing today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children.

