Solicitors Fire Back, Pedophile Avoids Sex Registry, Interview With Sextortion Victim’s Mother – Week In Review 10/28/2023

This week saw some major momentum on the issue of judicial reform in South Carolina as nine of the state’s sixteen independently elected solicitors wrote a letter demanding changes to this badly broken system. Specifically, they called on two of the state’s most powerful legislative leaders – House speaker Murrell Smith and Senate judiciary chairman Luke Rankin – to immediately remove all lawyer-legislators from a powerful judicial selection panel.

Our news outlet has been at the forefront of this ongoing conversation for several years now … so it’s nice to see the issue of judicial reform gaining some long-overdue traction.

Make no mistake: We are just getting warmed up on it, too. And aren’t going to stop until lawmakers are forced to surrender this corrupting influence.

This week also saw the newest member of our team, Andy Fancher, file a detailed report on yet another area where South Carolina’s justice system is lacking in accountability – holding pedophiles responsible for their crimes.

Andy came on the show to walk us through his coverage of this latest “system fail” prior to heading down to Beaufort County, S.C. to cover another story.

Finally, we aired the first excerpt from my interview this week with Betsy Hauptman, whose 13-year-old son Timothy Barnett tragically took his own life on the morning of April 6, 2023 – the victim of a sextortion scam.

Look for that full interview to air early this coming week …

