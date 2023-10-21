‘Green Pond Massacre’ FOIA Fight, Justice System Fail, Global Unrest – Week In Review 10/21/2023

Our Week In Review show returned from a brief hiatus with an update on the ‘Green Pond Massacre,’ a horrific mass stabbing/ child rape/ arson attack that took place in rural Colleton County, South Carolina over the Fourth of July weekend.

This case has sparked a major open records battle. Our media outlet is leading the fight to obtain jail house phone calls from accused killer Ryan L. Manigo – a grocery store butcher from Walterboro, S.C. Manigo has been charged with six counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and multiple sexual assault and weapons charges in connection with this savage attack.

Just as we did in the case of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh, we are seeking Manigo’s calls under the Palmetto State’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) – which provides for their release.

I discussed this upcoming open records battle with our director of special projects Dylan Nolan, who attended a hearing on the FOIA fight in Colleton County this week.

In addition to the ‘Green Pond Massacre’ update, I provided our audiences with a disturbing update on the case of Latasha Boyd – the perpetrator of a knife attack at the Richland County courthouse in downtown Columbia, S.C. last spring. The aftermath of Boyd’s belated arrest and “prosecution” is yet another South Carolina travesty of justice – a case study in the total lack of accountability in our court system.

Finally, Dylan and I discussed his big report on a federal public defender who made some controversial social media posts in the aftermath of this month’s big geopolitical event – the Hamas attack on Israel that has pushed the Middle East to the bring of a global conflict.

Dylan and I also talked about this conflict and its potential implications on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Thanks to everyone for tuning in to another edition of our show. Your support is essential as it enables everything we do here at FITSNews. If you want to help us as we continue to hold those in power accountable, please consider subscribing today.

