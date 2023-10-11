Ken Ard: ‘Appalling And Discouraging’ Reactions To Israel-Hamas War

by KEN ARD

I try to be a simple man. I really do. But this big ass complicated world intrigues me. I’m not an expert on it, but I’m dangerously curious of it.

The current Jewish State of Israel was established on May 14, 1948 after the end of World War II. It’s the world most of us grew up in. But it’s far more convoluted and very few people exhibit the intellectual curiosity required to formulate sound reasoning based on an historical understanding of the complexities.

The God of Abraham, King David, The Ottoman Empire, British colonialism, The League of Nations, Gaza, The West Bank, apartheid and occupation, the two state solution, biblical prophecy, Jerusalem, etc. I could literally go on and on and on listing relevant issues that have contributed to one the most controversial and consequential geopolitical relationships (and issues) of the past two centuries. The Jews and Palestinians.

I ascribe to a Biblical worldview, Old and New Testament. My opinion of the situation is immensely influenced by that belief. But I accept that others believe something different. I believe that my God called King David in roughly 1,000 BC to place Jerusalem under Jewish authority. I accept that the holy city was controlled by the predominant Islamic Ottoman Empire for four hundred years. I’ll accept the British Mandate displaced many Palestinians and I understand the resentment. And in 1948 I respect that many in the world disagreed with President Harry Truman becoming the first world leader to officially recognize Israel as the Jewish state. I told you it’s complicated. And this is the Cliff Notes version.

***

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

I told you where I stand. I believe Israel is The Holy Land. I believe Jews are Gods chosen people. But I also understand the world includes five and a half billion people who don’t base their judgments on what I do.

The people of the world have every right to disagree with the Israeli government and it’s handling of Gaza and the West Bank. They have every right to advocate for more territory and less occupation. Jews aren’t blameless nor perfect.

But the Palestinians elected Hamas as their government of choice. And Hamas are ruthless barbarians that execute innocent women and children in ways unimaginable to most people. They aren’t militants. They aren’t freedom fighters. They’re terrorist and cold blooded killers. And funded by the Iranian government. Americans can disagree on the Palestinian-Jewish conflict. But watching some Americans celebrating the events of the past several days are appalling and discouraging. Appalling for the obvious reasons, discouraging because of our lack of understanding of history. And it’s consequences.

In closing, I’m on the record. No more funding for Ukraine. I’m also on the record in my support of Israel. Some of it is adherence to my Biblical worldview. But mostly it’s my concern that fanatical Islam is a direct threat to our nation’s safety and security. Hamas beheading Jewish children in Israel today is horrifying and subhuman. I’m more horrified by the number of people coming into our country via our southern border. You believe they’re all coming to pick strawberries and put out pine straw?

Wake up America. This is real serious shit.

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Ken Ard (Provided)

Ken Ard is a native of Pamplico, S.C. The 88th lieutenant governor of the Palmetto State, he is the host of Wake Up Carolina on WFRK 95.3 in Florence, S.C. and the ‘No Stop Lights‘ podcast. His column, reprinted with permission, originally appeared here.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

