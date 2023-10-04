The ‘Back Room’ At One South Carolina School Library Is Where It’s At …

Last week, this news outlet filed a substantive report about which books should – and shouldn’t – be allowed in libraries at government-run schools in South Carolina. It’s an important conversation … one that has been unfortunately (and opportunistically) conflated by baseless attacks on parents, who have been falsely accused by the Left of “book banning.”

I’m sorry, but as much as the indoctrinating neo-Marxists wish it were otherwise … keeping porn out of schools is not book banning. It is protecting our children from things they shouldn’t be exposed to – certainly not at taxpayer expense. And let me be clear: I say that not as some sanctimonious moralizer – but as a libertarian who supports the right of consenting adults to enjoy as much porn as they want.

I do not believe porn can (or should) be censored in a free society – so long as its production and consumption is confined to consenting adults. But porn in K-12 schools? Paid for by taxpayers? Absolutely not.

That should never happen.

In the process of preparing our report on this ongoing debate, we stumbled upon two books which were allegedly housed in the school library at Powdersville High School in Anderson County, S.C. These books featured some pretty explicit sexual content – including graphic descriptions of intercourse.

I won’t name the specific books here, but they were brought to the attention of superintendent Robbie Binnicker of Anderson County school district one earlier this summer.

Binnicker’s response?

In a Facebook message obtained by this media outlet, he reached out to a concerned parent about the mater.

“Turns out those two books are part of the ‘adult’ bookshelf (in the library backroom) that is only available to adults in the building,” Binnicker wrote. “The librarian adds a few titles every year for staff to check out.”

Wait … what?

A backroom? With an adult book shelf? In the library of a government-run high school?

What in the actual hell is going on at this school?

Binnicker assured the concerned parent the books in question had been “removed from (the electronic card catalog) so there would be no confusion that someone might think those books were available to students.”

Right. Removed from the card catalog … but not removed the backroom, apparently. There, X-rated titles are still being added by the school librarian, it would appear.

“They have never been on a student bookshelf and have never been available for a student to check out,” Binnicker clarified.

Okay … but again … what is this stuff doing in a government-run school to begin with?

Seriously: Since when did it become the obligation of South Carolina taxpayers to provide erotic entertainment for state employees?

Um, since never. That’s when.

Teachers, staff and administrators at Powdersville High – and at every government-run school in South Carolina – can purchase as many “adult titles” as they like once they cash their generous government paychecks twice a month. They can subscribe to as many adult sites and OnlyFans pages as they desire, too. But they cannot misappropriate tax dollars for such items, they cannot bring such materials onto school/ state property and they sure as hell cannot expose children to such fare – especially children whose parents wound never consent to them being so exposed.

None of that is banning books, either. It is common sense. And basic respect.

Look, I do not relish the role of killjoy. In fact, anyone familiar with my reputation knows I enjoy being at the opposite end of that spectrum. But you can’t put porn in a school library, get caught and then claim it’s some government-subsidized adult “reading room.”

