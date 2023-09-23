Murdaugh Federal Plea, Boating Under The Influence Verdict, Missing F35 – Week In Review 9/23/2023

Ever since attorneys for convicted killer Alex Murdaugh raised their seismic jury tampering allegations earlier this month, the ‘Murdaugh Murders’ crime and corruption saga has been back with a vengeance.

This week saw multiple developments in the case. For starters, Murdaugh plead guilty in federal court to multiple financial charges – receiving a sentence that enraged victims of his various fleecings. We also saw the second season of Netflix‘s ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ documentary land on the streaming service – and promptly rocket to No. 1 on the charts.

In this week’s episode of our ‘Week In Review,’ research director Jenn Wood and I go through all the major Murdaugh-related developments – including the renewed focus on Alex Murdaugh’s rumored drug connections. We were first to report on those connections way back in 2021 – and have continued to follow the drug component of this ongoing investigation with keen interest.

Bring us full circle, we also reported on the latest developments tied to the jury tampering bombshell Murdaugh attorneys Dick Harpootlian, Jim Griffin and Phillip Barber dropped earlier this month …

In other news, we covered the emotional conclusion of the trial of Tracy Gordon – an Elgin, S.C. man who caused a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray four years ago. Due to a questionable admissibility ruling during his trial, Gordon was acquitted on two boating under the influence charges. However, he was found guilty of reckless homicide and sentenced to the maximum ten years in prison on that charge by circuit court judge Heath Preston Taylor.

This week’s episode dives into that verdict – and takes our readers back to last spring’s emotional interview with Morgan Kiser and Shawn Kiser, who were passengers on the pontoon boat that was shredded by Gordon’s baja “cigarette” boat. Their family patriarch, Stanley Kiser, was killed in the crash.

Finally, I dove into the bizarre story of a missing F35 fighter jet that crashed in a field in Williamsburg County, S,C. – prompting the grounding of all U.S. Marine Corps (USMC) aircraft.

Turns out the crash was just the beginning of that story …

Thanks once again to everyone for tuning in to another edition of the Week In Review. Your support is essential as it enables everything we do here at FITSNews. If you want to help us as we continue to hold those in power accountable, please consider subscribing today.

