More Aid To Ukraine? ‘Republican’ Group Puts Pressure On Congress

A group branding itself ‘Republicans for Ukraine‘ is ramping up pressure on GOP lawmakers in the U.S. Congress – embarking on a “persuasion and education campaign” in the hopes of convincing them to support $21 billion in additional taxpayer funding for this proxy war.

“Now is a pivotal time for Americans, especially Republicans, to support Ukraine,” the group’s national spokesman, Gunner Ramer noted. “For just five percent of our annual defense budget, America has helped Ukraine destroy half of Russia’s army and liberate its territory and people. That’s a great return on investment for American national security.”

Really?

Perhaps it is a “great return on investment” for strident neoconservative warmongers like U.S. senator Lindsey Graham and 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Hell, just ask Graham …

“The Russians are dying,” Graham remarked back in May, calling the billions of dollars America is pumping into this proxy war as the “best money we’ve ever spent.”

While the American military-industrial complex and its self-serving puppets are certainly pleased, the benefits for beleaguered American taxpayers are far less evident – especially in light of U.S. president Joe Biden‘s request for even more money to fight this failed proxy conflict (on top of the nearly $80 billion they have already spent).

This is why American support for the conflict is evaporating. Last month, a CNN survey found 55 percent of Americans opposed additional funding for the conflict compared to 45 percent who supported it.

No wonder this new pro-Ukraine group is springing into action with an advertising blitzkrieg (here and here) along with a legislative scorecard for GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Polls show support slipping among Republican base voters for Ukraine,” the group’s release acknowledged. “By educating GOP voters and Congressional leaders about the need to continue supporting America’s ally, Republicans for Ukraine is mobilizing public opinion behind what was traditionally a bedrock conservative principle: strong American leadership in the world.”

Again … really?

I agree GOP voters need to be educated on the situation in Ukraine – although I suspect the truth is not what the government censors want them to hear.

To recap: America orchestrated the overthrow of Ukraine’s democratically elected government nine years ago. U.S. diplomat Victoria Nuland – who was recently promoted by Biden – and ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt literally conspired with a bunch of Nazis (literally) to overthrow Victor Yanukovych, a pro-Russian politician chosen by the Ukrainian people as their president in the February 2010 national election. Next, they installed a diplomat fresh out of Hillary Clinton’s state department as head of Ukraine’s provisional government. Finally, Nuland and Pyatt hand-picked the country’s new prime minister – Arseniy Yatsenyuk – and promptly frog-marched him to the Oval Office to receive his marching orders from then-president Barack Obama.

“(The 2014) coup was not only supported by the United States and European Union governments – much of it was actually planned by them,” former U.S. congressman Ron Paul wrote at the time.

Why? Well, we found out why during Joe Biden’s bid for the White House in 2020 … except no, we didn’t. That story was spiked by the mainstream media and overtly censored by left-leaning social media.

“Whether it is this flashpoint, the one in the Middle East or the one in Taiwan, America’s neoconservative political leaders continue to advance costly policies aimed at inviting broader conflicts with our top geopolitical rivals, China and Russia,” I noted back in the spring.

That certainly keeps politicians like Graham and Haley in business, but it is clearly not making America safer … and as the latest “aid” package once again proves, the cost remains prohibitive.

