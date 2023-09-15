Upstate South Carolina Dentist Shot And Killed By Police

An Upstate South Carolina dentist was shot and killed by police in the parking lot of a gentleman’s club early Friday morning, according to local law enforcement.

Matthew E. Healey, 57, of Greenville, S.C. was shot and killed at approximately 12:45 a.m. EDT on Friday morning (September 15, 2023) outside of The Trophy Club – an adult entertainment establishment located at 450 Airport Road in Greenville – according to county coroner Park Evans Jr.

According to the office of sheriff Hobart Lewis, deputies of the Greenville County sheriff’s office and the Greenville police department were dispatched to the club shortly after 12:40 a.m. EDT after receiving reports of a male subject firing shots in the parking lot.

Initial reports indicate Healey was carrying “multiple weapons” at the time of the shooting and disregarded law enforcement’s commands to drop his weapons.

(Click to view)

Matthew Healey (LinkedIn)

During law enforcement’s response, at least one deputy and one officer discharged their firearms – with Healey being struck at least once.

Healey was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial but “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead” at approximately 1:20 a.m. EDT – less than an hour after police received the call to respond to the club.

An autopsy on Healey was being performed on Friday.

According to his online biography, Healey had been “providing top quality dental care to patients in the Greenville area since 1992.” A native of Greenville and graduate of Bob Jones University, he received his dental degree from the Medical University of South Carolina.

Just last month, Healey posted an online advertisement for his office in Taylors, S.C.

“Laid back office with great pay,” he wrote.

As with nearly all such shootings involving law enforcement, this incident will be investigated by the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“SLED is investigating an officer involved shooting in Greenville County,” the agency’s public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed. “More details will be available in a forthcoming news release.”

SLED investigates officer-involved shootings as a matter of protocol in the vast majority of local law enforcement jurisdictions in the Palmetto State – presenting independent, investigative reports to the solicitor with jurisdiction over the county or municipality where the shooting transpired.

Officer-involved shootings in South Carolina are trending back up this year. According to SLED, this was the 27 th officer-involved shooting so far in 2023 – compared to 32 reported during the entirety of 2022. By contraster, there were 40 officer-involved shootings in 2021 – down from a record of 49 set in 2017 (and matched in 2020).

