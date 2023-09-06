Murdaugh Saga: Bill Pullman To Portray Convicted Killer Alex Murdaugh

Timing is everything in Hollywood, and the producers of the upcoming film: ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ couldn’t have asked for better timing.

On the day after some truly explosive news broke in the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga, the Lifetime network announced it was airing its 500th original movie. Its focus? The Murdaughs – an infamous South Carolina Lowcountry dynasty that came crashing down following a fatal boat crash, a maze of financial crimes, a graphic double homicide and years of protracted legal drama.

Reporter Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly got the exclusive on the launch of this upcoming film, which stars 69-year-old actor Bill Pullman – of Spaceballs and Independence Day fame – as convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

According to Baldwin, the movie is “a two-part film that chronicles the grim series of events” which led Murdaugh to kill his wife – 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh – and younger son, 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh, on the family’s hunting property in Colleton County on the evening of June 7, 2021.

Murdaugh was convicted of the murders by a Colleton County jury on March 2, 2023. The jury deliberated for only a few hours before returning its verdict: Guilty on all counts. The following day, S.C. circuit court judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to two consecutive life terms.

Murdaugh’s attorneys are appealing that conviction, though, and this week they dropped some bombshell jury tampering allegations …

According to a news release announcing the launch of the Lifetime movie, it appears as though the film will track the general narrative of the Netflix documentary, the first part of which dropped back in February during the murder trial in Walterboro, S.C.

The Netflix documentary – which is releasing a second season later this year – focused heavily on the aftermath of a fatal February 2019 boat crash involving the late Paul Murdaugh. That crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach of Hampton, S.C. and ultimately precipitated the downfall of the once-powerful “House of Murdaugh,” a family/ legal dynasty which ran the Palmetto Lowcountry like a fiefdom for nearly a century.

“Even with all of Alex’s influence, he couldn’t prevent the Murdaugh family’s legacy from being tarnished after Paul was involved in a boating accident that left a young girl dead,” the release noted. “While Maggie was consumed with what was happening with Paul, Alex was hiding his addiction to opioids and stealing insurance settlements from his own clients to fund his habit and the family’s lavish lifestyle. Then in June 2021, Maggie and Paul were found murdered, and eyes began to turn to Alex.”

In addition to Pullman, the movie stars actress Lauren Robek as Maggie Murdaugh and Curtis Tweedie as Paul Murdaugh.

Promotional pictures provided to Entertainment Weekly feature images of Alex Murdaugh appearing to assault his late son – grabbing him by the shirt collar around his neck.

The Murdaugh saga has been the focus of multiple documentaries, but this offering appears to be the first “based on a true story” treatment of the narrative.

‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ is scheduled to air on Lifetime at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, October 15 (part one) and Sunday, October 16, 2023 (part two).

