Two Wounded In Florence, South Carolina Drive-By Shooting

Two people were wounded during a drive-by shooting in downtown Florence, South Carolina on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the city’s police department.

The incident took place at approximately 12:40 p.m. EDT near the intersection of Charles Street and Kershaw Street in the city center, according to police.

Florence police officers and local emergency medical services (EMS) responded to the shooting. One victim was transported from the scene to a local hospital. Another victim of the shooting arrived at the hospital shortly thereafter.

“Both victims reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries,” the release noted.

Police were searching for a “white sedan” alleged to have been involved in the shooting. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Florence police department at 843-665-3191 or email [email protected].

Florence is one of the deadliest cities in the Palmetto State. According to data from Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s 2020 uniform crime report, twelve murders were reported in the city in 2020 – or 31.1 murders for every 100,000 citizens. That’s way above the national average of 6.5 murders per 100,000 residents.

After a sharp decline in 2021, there was another homicide spike in Florence in 2022 – with police reporting fourteen homicides through the middle of last November.

