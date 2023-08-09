South Carolina Politicos Mourn Passing Of Scott Malyerck

A former executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party (SCGOP) and successful Palmetto State political consultant passed away unexpectedly early this week.

Scott Michael Malyerck, 61, died at his home in Newberry, S.C. on Tuesday, sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to this news outlet. No information was immediately available about the circumstances of his passing.

“Scott served as the executive director of the South Carolina Republican Party from 2005-2007, as deputy State Treasurer, and as the director of countless successful political campaigns,” a statement from family spokesperson Ashley Hunter noted. “Scott also played an integral role in having our great state as the ‘First in the South’ primary.

Scott Malyerck (Provided)

“Scott was a proud graduate of the University of South Carolina and an avid Gamecock fan,” Hunter continued. “He proudly served as a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard since 2006; during which time he worked to support our veterans and active military.”

Malyerck was also a history buff – and a vexillologist (a lover of flags). In recent years, he’d been pushing lawmakers to pass a bill which would take various non-uniform versions of the Palmetto State’s iconic state flag in use around the capital complex and create a standardized banner for official use by the state.

His efforts were covered by The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier, which referred to him as the “driving force behind the push to standardize the flag.” One of Malyerck’s final social media posts noted how he would be resuming his efforts to adopt a single banner in the new year.

“I will continue my quixotic quest to adopt a flag in January,” he wrote.

Hopefully, lawmakers will pass this bill in his honor when they return to Columbia, S.C. in January.

(Click to view)

The South Carolina flag adorns the entrance to the governor's office inside the S.C. State House on March 14, 2023. (Travis Bell/ STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Elected officials were quick to praise Malyerck – including state senator Katrina Shealy, who worked with him on his flag bill as a lawmaker and when the two were party activists working to build the Lexington County GOP.

“I was saddened to learn today of the unexpected death of my good friend Scott Malyerck,” Shealy said. “Scott and I worked many years together in Lexington County Republican Party. He was a great advisor to many starting out in politics.”

Malyerck was also honored by the party he worked to build.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of Scott Malyerck,” the party’s current executive director Hope Walker Rossi said. “Scott was well known for his knowledge and winning record of campaigns throughout South Carolina. Scott had a love of service not just to politics, but in his capacity as a Lieutenant Colonel in the National Guard and his service to the state of South Carolina in the Treasurer’s office.”

Hunter said Malyerck’s family was making plans for a “celebration of his life” and promised details would be forthcoming. She said the family was requesting privacy and that any inquiries could be directed to her at 803-665-3676.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Malyerck’s family and friends as they mourn his loss.

