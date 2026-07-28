Former Heathwood Hall Teacher Hit with Federal CSAM Charges

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by WILL FOLKS

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A former South Carolina theater teacher has been federally charged with multiple counts of attempted production, distribution and possession of child sex abuse materials (i.e. CSAM), according to a news release from the office of U.S. attorney Bryan Stirling.

Jonathan A. Monk, 44, a former theater teacher at Heathwood Hall – a prestigious Episcopal school in Columbia, S.C. – was charged in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday (July 28, 2026). He is facing two counts of attempted production of CSAM, five counts of distributing CSAM and one count of possessing CSAM.

According to the indictment (.pdf), Monk attempted to get an unnamed 15-year-old victim and an unnamed 16-year-old victim “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct.” A federal grand jury further alleged that Monk – using online aliases included “rizzlertwizzler,” “blobbyjonnn19,” “galizzglizz” “supesglizzz18” and “skoobidi1777” – distributed at least six files containing “child pornography” using the Kik app.

As prosecutors made clear in their release, the term “child pornography” is currently used in federal statutes – which define it as “any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a person less than 18 years old.” However, they acknowledged the term “child sexual abuse material” is preferred, as it better reflects the abuse that is depicted in the images and videos and the resulting trauma to the child.

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If convicted of the crimes of which he currently stands accused, Monk could face a maximum prison sentence of thirty ( 30 ) years and a mandatory minimum sentence of fifteen ( 15 ) years.

According to a news release from Stirling’s office, Monk’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood – a “nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse” launched in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Heathwood officials said the school is cooperating fully with federal investigators.

Monk pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, and remains behind bars as he awaits a scheduled detention hearing before U.S. magistrate Thomas E. Rogers III. That hearing has been scheduled for Friday (July 31, 2026).

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Monk is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system.

The case involving Monk, whose father is a well-known and widely respected South Carolina news reporter, was investigated by the Columbia, S.C. field office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). It will be prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Elle E. Klein.

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THE INDICTMENT…

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR…

Will Folks (FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

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