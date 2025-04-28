S.C. Attorney General Seeks Investigation Of ActBlue

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Carolina attorney general Alan Wilson has asked the Palmetto State’s top law enforcement agency to open a “preliminary inquiry” into online political fundraising platforms, including left-leaning campaign finance juggernaut ActBlue.

In a letter to Mark Keel – chief of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) – Wilson specifically requested for “agents (to) be assigned to investigate allegations involving suspicious activity” on these platforms. He further stated those agents “will work in coordination” with senior assistant deputy attorney general Creighton Waters.

Wilson’s letter to Keel was dated last Friday (April 24, 2025). That same day, U.S. president Donald Trump sent a memorandum to his Treasury and Justice departments asking them to “investigate allegations regarding the unlawful use of online fundraising platforms to make ‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees.”

“There is evidence to suggest that foreign nationals are seeking to misuse online fundraising platforms to improperly influence American elections,” Trump wrote in the memorandum, accusing the fundraising platforms of being “willing participants in schemes to launder excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees.”

Last summer, Wilson sent a letter to the chief executive officer of ActBlue – the nation’s largest left-of-center fundraising apparatus – accusing the company of engaging in “potentially fraudulent, deceptive or otherwise illegal activities.”

Among these alleged activities? “Smurfing,” a form of money laundering in which large sums of money are “donated” to a political candidate or committee and then broken down via “smaller, less conspicuous amounts.”

At the time, Wilson said ActBlue’s activities “could constitute violations of multiple provisions of South Carolina charitable, regulatory and criminal law” as well as violations of campaign finance laws in the event ActBlue contributions were “directed to candidates seeking state or local public office in South Carolina.”

Clearly, his office is ready to move things to the next level…

“Nonprofit and political entities must be fully transparent to reassure the public about the integrity of our electoral process,” Wilson said in a statement accompanying his letter to chief Keel.

Dedicated to “powering Democratic candidates and progressive causes across the country,” ActBlue claims to have raised more than $16.8 billion online since 2004. Needless to say, it had a sharp rejoinder to the investigatory escalation. According to the company, GOP politicians are engaging in a “brazen attack on democracy in America,” one which is “blatantly unlawful” – and part of Trump’s “campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition.”

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience apprised as to any pertinent developments related to the various state and federal investigations into ActBlue…

THE LETTER…

(S.C. Attorney General)

