S.C.’s Roadmap To Manufacturing Expansion Starts With Energy And Tech

by MARK REGALBUTO

When people think of high-tech industries in South Carolina, ammunition manufacturing is usually not at the top of the list. After all, humans have been manufacturing ammunition since the early 13th century. Manufacturing ammunition is fundamentally a simple process that combines a projectile and a propellant. Modern ammunition manufacturing, however, has evolved to become significantly more sophisticated and increasingly – bullets rely on bytes. As a result, we have become much more dependent on reliable, low-cost energy and access to the latest technologies that optimize our operations.

For small manufacturers like Migra, energy is among the top costs affecting our business. Seemingly small increases in electricity prices can have a huge impact on our bottom line as we sell to retailers around the world in an extremely competitive marketplace. Migra’s ability to keep production costs low for our customers has enabled us to expand our manufacturing footprint, and for a young company looking to grow into new markets, this makes the energy math even more important.

We are fortunate that South Carolina’s competitive commercial electricity rates make the state an attractive option for energy-intensive businesses. With a significant portion of our power coming from nuclear, we can usually be certain that there is dependable and reliable, clean power available 24/7. This is a huge competitive advantage that will become more important as South Carolina’s reputation as a technological leader continues to grow.

Technology platforms are also becoming increasingly central to Migra’s business operations as we look to leverage AI and cloud computing to optimize our supply chain, develop our production schedules, produce quality materials and manage the complicated logistics of product delivery across the country and around the world. The nature of our global supply chain—including procurement of primers, propellants, and specialty metals—and the precision engineering and material science that comprises our manufacturing process requires cutting-edge systems that are energy dependent and powered by technology. Proximity to the data centers and technology companies that power the digital tools we’re using creates another level of reliability for our company.

Migra was forged in South Carolina’s waterfowl hunting heartland, where culture, conservation, and grit run deep. Those intangibles shape who we hire and where we grow—pushing us to dig into the technical skills and training of local workforces. It also drives us to demand a conservation mindset from our partners. And while a great deal of focus has been placed on water resources used by the technology producers that manufacturers like Migra rely on, they still sip less than some of the legacy industries that brought South Carolina into the industrial age.

Prosperity is the muscle behind conservation, and we have enormous advantages to leverage here in the Palmetto state. A strong economy can afford to train workers, support sustainable practices, and fund habitat restoration. As we lean on reliable energy and data driven technology to grow, we’re banking the means to steward our natural resources more responsibly.

Mark Regalbuto is the chief executive officer of Migra Ammunitions, based in Charleston, S.C.

