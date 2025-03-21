Boeing Wins Next Generation Fighter Bid

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Crony capitalist aerospace giant Boeing won a massive contract with the U.S. Air Force (USAF) to develop and build America’s next generation “air dominance” platform – notably the F-47, the world’s first “sixth-generation” fighter plane.

“I’m thrilled to announce that, at my direction, the United States Air Force is moving forward with the world’s first sixth-generation fighter jet,” president Donald Trump announced during a press briefing at the White House. “Nothing in the world comes even close to it, and it’ll be known as the F-47.”

The initial contract associated with the project is reportedly valued at $20 billion .

Trump added that the aircraft – versions of which have reportedly been flying in secret for the past five years – would be “the most lethal aircraft ever built and would feature advanced weapons and technology which “massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation.”

.@POTUS: "The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built. An experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost 5 years and we're confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation." pic.twitter.com/J33fjUogs5 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 21, 2025

“In terms of all of the attributes of a fighter jet, there’s never been anything even close to it, from speed to maneuverability, to what it can have, to payload,” Trump added. “And this has been in the works for a long period of time. America’s enemies will never see it coming.”

Well, that’s assuming Boeing – a company with a litany of recent failures – can overcome its cultural issues to complete this project to spec, on time and on budget.

Trump certainly sounded an optimistic tone – telling the press he hoped the planes would be in the skies within four years.

“Hopefully, these magnificent planes will be built and in the air during my administration,” he said. “It’s ready to go. They’ve already built much of what has to be built in terms of production, including the sheds. We will ensure that the USA continues to dominate the skies.”

“This is a historic investment in the American military, in the American Industrial Base, that will help revive the warrior ethos inside our military, which we’re doing–rebuilding our military,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said during the White House unveiling. “We know this is cheaper, longer range and more stealthy.”

According to Hegseth, the F-47 would guarantee the “future of air dominance” for America for generations.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin agreed – calling the F-47 “the crown jewel” of the military’s air dominance system, providing “more lethality” and “more modernized capability” than its predecessors.

“Air dominance is not a birthright, but it’s become synonymous with American airpower, but our dominance needs to be earned every single day,” he said. “Since the earliest days of aerial warfare, brave American Airmen have jumped into their machines, taken to the air, and they’ve cleared the skies. That’s been our commitment to the fight, and that’s really been our promise to America, and with this F-47 we’re going to be able to keep that promise well into the future.”

Boeing’s stock – which has been in the doldrums since its 737 Max fiasco – spiked on the news. Meanwhile, the awarding of the contract to the embattled aerospace firm was a major blow to Lockheed Martin, which was also competing for the project. Lockheed Martin was the designer and manufacturer of the F-35 – a project plagued by delays, cost overruns and questionable effectiveness.

In addition to dramatically enhanced stealth technology, the F-47 reportedly engages advances in artificial intelligence as well as boasting a much longer range than the F-35 – meaning it can strike further and deeper into enemy territory without the need to refuel.

