South Carolina Senate Fast-Tracks New Boat Tax

The South Carolina Senate has approved a new tax on boat owners for the purpose of collecting revenue for a state waterway cleanup fund.

If approved by the S.C. House of Representatives – and signed into law by governor Henry McMaster – boat owners would be assessed an additional $3 on their annual tax bill for a “Waterways Protection Fund,” which would be administered by the S.C. treasurer and kept “separate and distinct” from the state’s general fund.

Per the legislation, S. 167, monies may only be used by the state Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) for the maintenance of the state’s waterways such as removal of debris and abandoned vessels – and for marking hazards that might endanger boaters.

The bill proposes apportioning funds based on the number of tax-paying boat owners in each of the state’s four game-zones, albeit with zone one being expanded to include the entirety of Greenville, Oconee and Pickens counties.

SCDNR game zones absent the amendments contemplated under S. 167. (SCDNR)

Upon the request of SCDNR officials, the statute authorizes the S.C. Office of Resilience (SCOR) to award grants to facilitate waterway clean-up activities.

The bill rapidly cleared the Senate’s fish, game and forestry committee – which was no surprise considering the committee’s chairman is Lowcountry Republican senator Chip Campsen, its lead sponsor. Four Republicans – Billy Garrett, Harvey Peeler, Mike Reichenbach and Rex Rice – voted against the bill. All other Republicans and Democrats casting votes supported it.

Per a report (.pdf) from the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs (SCRFA) office, the legislation would raise taxes on boat owners by approximately $700,000 annually.

The debate over the new waterways protection tax comes as state lawmakers are debating a much larger reduction in property taxes on boats. That bill – S. 317 – was filed two weeks ago and has yet to be considered by the chamber’s finance committee.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments related to both bills.

