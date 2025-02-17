FITSNews ‘Rose Petal Murder’ Coverage Uses Inaccurate, Offensive Terminology

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Dear Editor,

In a recent article about the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ trial, you explain what the acronym CSAM – “Child Sex Abuse Material” – refers to yet then continue to stubbornly reference it by its old name, “child porn.”

The entire point of renaming CSAM – and not calling it child porn – is that it’s not a form of “porn.” It’s just a documentation of abuse. Labeling it child porn implies that the children are actors and that the material would be exciting to watch. It’s abusive, and that word (“abuse”) should be in the name. If you’re concerned your readers won’t know the term, explain it once (“formerly referred to as….”) and then use the new term.

I get it. Things change names a lot and it’s annoying sometimes. But this is one name change that makes perfect sense. Porn is totally different from a video recording of children being horrifically abused. Let’s switch to the new name and make sure people understand the difference.

-Anonymous

***

FROM THE EDITOR…

Dear Anon,

We’ve actually debated this matter extensively in our office. We believe the term “CSAM” does provide necessary clarifying language – which is tremendously important. Having said that, the phraseology comes off to many as antiseptic – like someone writing a science paper as opposed to describing these depraved acts. To them, the term “child porn” is far more evocative and – by extension – much more likely to engender a societal response geared toward holding those who engage in such sickening conduct accountable for their actions.

Seriously, “CSAM” makes people feel as though they’re reading from a dictionary – whereas the term “child porn” makes them want to throat punch the individuals responsible for its production and dissemination. Accordingly, we use both… but appreciate the concerns you raised in your letter as well as this opportunity to explain the method behind our madness.

***

