Rose Petal Trial, Nancy Mace’s Political Detonation – Week In Review 2/15/2025

We took the ‘Week in Review‘ on the road to Greenville, South Carolina this week as part of our team’s expansive coverage of the ‘Rose Petal Murder’ – a savage, ritualistic slaying in the Palmetto Upstate which has captured national attention.

The murder trial of Zachary David Hughes – the classically trained concert pianist charged with murdering 41-year-old veterinary tech Christina Parcell – is as convoluted a case as we have ever covered. Prosecutors tried to boil it all down for a jury this week – laying out their case against Hughes this week with chilling testimony and damning DNA evidence.

Will it be enough to convict him? We will find out soon…

Our research director Jenn Wood and special projects director Dylan Nolan have been in Greenville all week covering this trial. They were joined in our opening segment by Troy Styles – owner of Blunt Force Media – who has also been following this case closely.

In our second segment, Dylan and I discussed the ongoing fallout from South Carolina congresswoman Nancy Mace‘s dramatic, headline-grabbing “scorched earth” speech – delivered on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week.

How is Mace’s thermonuclear detonation altering the landscape of the 2026 governor’s race? In addition to assessing those dynamics, Dylan and I discussed the latest developments in the upcoming race for attorney general of the Palmetto State – and chatted about the S.C. State House street fight that broke out this week on the issue of lawsuit reform.

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading. Prior to founding FITSNews, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

