Developer Of Proposed Paris Mountain Resort Responds To Opposition

A public meeting intended to provide information about a $60 million luxury resort proposed for Paris Mountain in Greenville County has been postponed indefinitely. The Divine Group, the developers behind the expansive project, stated the delay is necessary to accommodate the large number of people expected to attend. The original venue had a capacity limit of 300 attendees, while more than 9,500 individuals have signed a petition opposing the project.

Developers plan to open The Inn at Altamont in 2030. The project includes a 150-room luxury hotel with a spa, fine dining and event space for up to 2,000 guests. Upon completion, the development is expected to create up to 100 new jobs and contribute as much as $4.63 million annually to the local economy.

According to local developer Krut Patel of the Divine Group, what makes this sizable project unusual is that it does not rely on government funding or tax incentives. Instead it creates a new revenue source for the community.

“We’re looking at roughly $2.3 million in tax revenue directly to the city of Travelers Rest and there’s some additional funding that would be spawned off for Greenville County as well as the state of South Carolina as well,” Patel said.

Annexation will make it possible for these tax proceeds to go to Travelers Rest for maximum effect – as opposed to becoming a drop in the bucket of Greenville County’s budget. All told, the completed project’s anticipated annual direct and indirect economic impact is estimated at $10 million .

As someone who grew up attending Greenville County schools and founded his business in Greenville, Patel emphasized his connection to the community and his willingness to listen to residents’ concerns.

“I think once people really understand and I have the ability to show them my vision and what we have done to be thoughtful, I’m hopeful that they will understand that we’re really being good stewards of the of the environment,” Patel said.

Nonetheless, the sheer scale of the project has sparked strong opposition from some residents. Concerns include permanent changes to the skyline, environmental impacts and a strain on local infrastructure — particularly the two-lane road that serves as the primary access route to Paris Mountain. Many fear that Travelers Rest, known for its small-town charm and natural beauty, could be transformed into a resort-driven destination at the expense of its character and community.

Rendering of the proposed Inn at Altamont (The Divine Group)

“Bringing a corporate-backed resort to this sacred space will not only disrupt the landscape but will alter the town’s identity and character,” said Casey Jo Cooperman, author of the petition opposing the resort. “A development of this magnitude will increase traffic, raise property costs, and push out the small, locally owned businesses that make Travelers Rest unique. Over time, the town will no longer be the charming, tight-knit community that draws people here in the first place.”

The name of the new resort is a nod to local history. Paris Mountain was home to the Altamont Hotel in the 1890s – a summer retreat for Charleston residents. However, the remote location at the peak of the mountain and lack of running water prompted its closure in 1898. The site became the Altamont Bible and Missionary Institute and then Holmes Bible College until it was destroyed by fire in 1920. In the 1930s the Civilian Conservation Corps built the Paris Mountain State Park, which remains a popular destination for visitors and locals alike.

According to Patel, the goal is to integrate the resort into the mountain’s landscape with thoughtful design. To avoid disrupting the skyline, the hotel will be no more than four stories high. The Divine Group also plans to incorporate 360-degree scenic views of Greenville and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

“The architecture preserves the mountain’s natural silhouette, ensuring that the views from within are matched by the untouched beauty of the mountain when viewed from afar,” the Divine Group states on its website. “We’re committed to sustainable practices that respect and preserve the natural environment.”

The project also includes designating 20 acres as conservation space, providing free public access to some of the mountain’s unique features — something visitors to Paris Mountain State Park currently pay $6 per adult to experience. This conservation initiative will prevent future residential development in the area.

While developers claim the project will enhance local quality of life, some residents remain unconvinced.

“Paris Mountain should be protected as an iconic symbol of Greenville – the hotel disrupts the beauty,” said Stephanie – who signed the petition opposing the resort. “Do not wholesale the skyline and habitat for what is also, fundamentally, an ugly building.”

Rendering of the exterior of the proposed Inn at Altamont (Divine Group)

In an effort to address infrastructure concerns, the developers commissioned a third-party traffic study to assess major intersections around the site. They claim the project will have minimal impact on local traffic, arguing that it would cause less congestion than if the land were developed with single-family homes.

Despite these assurances, many community members remain concerned — especially regarding traffic congestion during peak hours and large-scale events at the resort.

“As someone who bikes and runs around Altamont Road a fair bit, and sees hundreds of others doing it as well, I couldn’t be more against this” said Will – another petition signer. “The roads on Altamont are already dangerous, people driving too fast and the roads themselves being in poor repair in parts, the last thing they need is a larger influx of cars. This will result in more accidents, both vehicle and pedestrian.”

Given the strong opposition, the proposed mountain resort faces significant challenges. Patel hopes to win over reluctant community members by engaging with them and welcoming their input.

“I want everyone to know that we are listening and we are taking into consideration everything that is being said,” Patel said. “We do want to be able to go back to the drawing board if needed – if that’s what the community wants – and be able to bring a design that everyone is excited to see.”

