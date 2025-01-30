Midlands Deputies Accused of Stealing, Selling K9 Equipment

“I apolgize to all the men and women who wear the unfirm…”

Two K9 specialists with a South Carolina sheriff’s office are in the doghouse following an undercover operation performed by their own department.

Citing records from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy (SCCJA), both Isaac Scott Page and Kory Mayo of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) were terminated from the agency on January 23, 2025, for “stealing department equipment for personal gain for several months.”

Frequent flyers of On Patrol: Live — a reality TV series following law enforcement officers in real-time — these two former lawmen were charged with misconduct and booked into the incessantly mismanaged Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

“We did not arrest them immediately ‘cause we wanted to finish our investigation,” sheriff Leon Lott stated following his deputy’s arrests. “We got lots of evidence off the phones… we recovered quite a bit of stuff from their residence.”

According to Lott, the case was opened less than 24 hours prior to Page and Mayo’s terminations – when investigators found “items for sale” resembling that of RCSD gear. Totaling less than $5,000 , the contraband included muzzles, leashes and gun locks.

Addressing the press this week, Lott noted RCSD “didn’t know” the equipment was missing until they “started looking” – unleashing memories of when an outfitted SUV vanished from a county training facility in 2023… only to be recovered in a neighboring county three days later.

Nonetheless…

After finding items that “appeared to be” RCSD property, deputies contacted the online seller. Without haste, the suspect agreed to meet with undercover investigators at a nearby haven for peer-to-peer purchases… the RCSD parking lot.

“(Page) showed up in his patrol car,” continued Lott on Wednesday. “While (Page and Mayo) were supposedly working, they were stealing. They were using some of our own equipment to steal the stuff they were stealing. And when they were selling it… they were on duty.”

As for Mayo? He was later identified as “being involved” in previous transactions.

“You really don’t know what to say,” added the sheriff. “I apologize to the community.”

Both Page and Mayo were released from custody earlier this week. The conditions of their bonds remain unclear, though, as neither lawman was listed in the S.C. judicial department’s public index as of this writing.

“I am sorry for what they’ve done,” continued Lott. “I’m sorry they tarnished this badge.”

Weeks before Page and Mayo’s alleged indiscretions, FITSNews submitted a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request for “any and all” disciplinary filings against an unrelated RCSD deputy.

According to the department’s legal division, a response “will be provided within the time frame” prescribed by FOIA statutes.

“I apologize to all the men and women who wear the uniform,” concluded Lott. “All of us good cops? Now we’re gonna suffer… Those who don’t like cops will say they’re all bad cops. They’re not. Majoirty of the cops that put this uniform on are good.”

This story may be updated.

