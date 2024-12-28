Triple Homicide In South Carolina Lowcountry

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A man armed with an AR-15 rifle shot and killed three people in a Lowcountry apartment complex on Friday afternoon prior to shooting and killing himself. A five-year-old child was abducted during the shooting, but the suspect reportedly released the child to police prior to taking his own life.

The child was physically unharmed during the incident, which police believe originated with a domestic dispute.

The violence unfolded at approximately 4:40 p.m. EST on Friday (December 27, 2024) at the Abberly Crossing apartment complex – which is located at 9698 Patriot Boulevard in Ladson, S.C., roughly seventeen miles northwest of downtown Charleston.

Police were called to the complex and discovered three deceased individuals upon entering the apartment. Another individual was reportedly assaulted by the suspect during the incident.

Thanks to the assistance of witnesses, law enforcement was able to obtain information about the alleged perpetrator – and his vehicle – which they tracked to a separate address located in the 4000 block of Briarstone Court in North Charleston. That residence is located approximately eight miles southeast of the Abberly Crossing apartments.

As police began to approach this residence and examine the suspect vehicle, the alleged perpetrator emerged from within accompanied by the five-year-old child. As soon as the suspect released the child from his grasp, he turned his gun on himself.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) and Dorchester County coroner’s office are among the agencies investigating the incident. It’s not immediately clear what prompted the domestic dispute which police believe precipitated the violence. Also, as of 8:00 a.m. EST today (December 28, 2024), neither the identities of the victims nor the alleged perpetrator have been released.

So far, all that’s been confirmed is that the alleged perpetrator was related to the three victims.

Expect updates on this story throughout the day…

