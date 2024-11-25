The State Of STDs In South Carolina

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With South Carolina’s General Assembly set to return to the capital city of Columbia for an organizational session in early December, now seemed as good a time as any to address the state of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) in the Palmetto State.

According to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), incidences of the most common STDs plunged precipitously in 2023 in South Carolina – although the state still ranked among the nation’s “leaders” in this ignominious category.

How will liberal women’s forthcoming “sex strike” impact those numbers? We will have to wait and see…

As it stands now, there were 927 reported cases of primary and secondary syphilis in South Carolina last year – or 17.3 cases per 100,000 citizens. Those numbers were down modestly from the previous year’s total of 1,033 cases (or 19.6 cases per 100,000 citizens).

The Palmetto State ranked No. 19 nationally on this indicator.

As for reported cases of gonorrhea, they fell in South Carolina for the third consecutive year – dropping from 16,705 in 2020 to 11,950 last year. On a per-100,000 population basis, the total declined from 326.4 to 222.4 over that four-year period – a 31.9% drop.

Despite the improvement, the Palmetto State still ranked No. 9 nationally in its gonorrhea case rate.

Reported cases of chlamydia also declined in 2023 – the second straight year they fell in South Carolina. Total cases dipped from 36,477 in 2021 to 32,889 last year, while the case rate declined from 702.7 per 100,000 citizens to 612.1 – a 12.9% dip.

Once again, despite the decline South Carolina ranked No. 6 nationally in its chlamydia case rate.

To view the numbers for yourself (and to see how the Palmetto State stacked up to its regional peers), check out the tables below. Count on this media outlet to keep tabs on these figures moving forward – and to provide our audience with any pertinent updates related to their ebbs and flows.

THE DATA…

(CDC)

