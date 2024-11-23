Susan Smith’s Parole Denied, Russian Escalation, Journalism’s Future – Week In Review 11/23/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Before Alex Murdaugh, the most notorious familial killer in South Carolina history was Susan Smith – a mother of two from Union, S.C. who drowned her small boys by letting her burgundy Mazda roll into a lake (and then claiming a black man had carjacked her).

While both Murdaugh and Smith received life sentences for their shocking crimes, Palmetto State law as it was written at the time of Smith’s conviction permitted her to seek parole after thirty years. She did just that this week… and was emphatically denied.

I spoke with our research director Jenn Wood about this case, Smith’s tumultuous history as a prison inmate, her ill-fated bid for freedom and where this story goes from here…

On the political front, special projects director Dylan Nolan and I covered a ton of ground in our segment – assessing the ongoing fallout from Donald Trump‘s big electoral victory while also digging into a major post-election escalation of American involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war. A major red line was crossed by the United States last week – one which has pushed the world to the brink of a global conflict that has the potential to go nuclear. Literally.

Dylan and I also discussed U.S. congresswoman Nancy Mace‘s gambit on the transgender issue in Washington, D.C., a shrewd strategic move which has divided Democrats playing defense.

Finally, I sat down with our Andy Fancher – who has been assailed by several of his former colleagues in the mainstream media after courageously reporting on the true death toll in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. Andy discussed his latest story on the sad state of the mainstream press – breaking down so-called media “centralization” efforts and the legacy press’ increasing reliance on artificial intelligence.

