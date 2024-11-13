Playoff Rankings: Gamecocks, Tigers On The Rise

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the 2024 college football season winds down, both of the Palmetto State’s major programs are on the rise in the only ranking that matters: The College Football Playoff’s Top 25.

According to the latest poll, Clemson University is ranked No. 20 – with the University of South Carolina coming in just one spot behind them at No. 21 . The Tigers ( 7-2, 6-1 ACC ) moved up three places after defeating Virginia Tech on the road last weekend. The Gamecocks ( 6-3, 4-3 SEC ) made their debut in the poll following an impressive road win over No. 24/25 Vanderbilt.

Head coach Shane Beamer‘s team has won three in a row over conference opponents – convincingly, I might add – including two victories on the road and two wins over ranked opponents. Prior to those wins, Beamer’s teams had lost nine in a row to ranked foes. South Carolina is one of the hottest teams in America at the moment, something few thought possible when the program limped out of the gate in September – and laid an egg at home in a pivotal matchup against then No. 11/12 Ole Miss.

Facing one of the most unforgiving schedules in America, Beamer’s team has thus far exceeded expectations – becoming bowl eligible with three games remaining. Worth recalling? South Carolina was robbed of a victory over then-No. 16 LSU in mid-September after SEC officials made a terrible call which negated a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by junior safety Nick Emmanwori.

Imagine where the Gamecocks would be ranked right now were it not for that terrible piece of officiating?

***

If @SEC officials don't flag @KyleKennard1 for a perfectly legal block during Nick Emmanwori (@Eman7Nick)'s 100-yard interception return against @LSUFootball, then @GamecockFB is a @CFBPlayoff team RIGHT NOW. This remains one of the worst calls EVER. https://t.co/tjsDOGNENx — FITSNews (@fitsnews) November 11, 2024

***

Undefeated Oregon is No. 1 in the latest CFP poll, followed by Ohio State, Texas, Penn State and Indiana. Per the new playoff rules, the five highest-ranked conference champions (including one champion from the “group of five” conferences) qualify for the 12-team field – with the four highest-ranked champions receiving first-round byes. Seven “at-large” teams will join them based on their position in the final CFP poll – which will be released on December 8, 2024.

Both the Gamecocks and Tigers are long shots to make the field – which is especially disappointing for Clemson fans. The Tigers have been perennial national championship contenders under head coach Dabo Swinney – winning national titles in 2016 and 2018 and reaching the national championship game in 2015 and 2019. Clemson reached the four-team CFP six years in a row (2015-2020).

After opening the 2024 season ranked No. 14 , Clemson was embarrassed in its season opener against Georgia. The Tigers proceeded to reel off six wins in a row against an underwhelming slate of opponents before losing again two weeks ago at home to Louisville – which is ranked No. 19 in the latest CFP poll.

***

Clemson University quarterback Cade Klubnik finds pay dirt during the Tigers’ 33-21 loss to Louisville on November 2, 2024. (Clemson Football/X)

***

South Carolina’s next opponent, Missouri, is ranked No. 23 by the CFP after surviving at home last weekend against unranked Oklahoma. The Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) have won five in a row over the Gamecocks, but are heavy underdogs as they travel to a sold out Williams-Brice Stadium this Saturday.

Oddsmakers installed South Carolina as a 15.5-point favorite over Missouri, although that line is currently 12 points.

A big question mark heading into the game? The status of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook, a graduate senior who had started 35 straight games for the Tigers prior to missing last weekend’s victory over the Sooners with an ankle injury and an injury to his right (throwing) hand.

Cook has posted a 23-12 record as Missouri’s starter – completing 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,048 yards and 45 touchdowns during his career. He’s also rushed for 1,095 yards and 19 touchdowns since becoming the Tigers’ starting quarterback in November 2021. In addition to his on-field exploits, Cook was the SEC’s scholar athlete of the year in 2023.

Obviously, his availability for Saturday’s tilt in Columbia, S.C. will be something watched closely by fans of both programs.

***

South Carolina’s kickoff with Mizzou is set for 4:15 p.m. EST with the SEC Network providing coverage. Tom Hart will handle play-by-play duties with Jordan Rodgers providing commentary and Cole Cubelic reporting from the sidelines.

Clemson’s next opponent – Pittsburgh – was ranked No. 18 in the initial CFP rankings, but got bounced this week after losing their second in a row at home to Virginia last Saturday. They opened against Clemson as a 10.5-point underdog at home, with the line settling currently at 10 points.

With each team saddled with a pair of losses – and a solitary conference defeat – Saturday’s game will go a long way in determining whether either team makes a run at the ACC championship. Pitt and Clemson have played five times, with the Panthers enjoying a 3-2 edge in the series.

As Clemson fans are no doubt eager to forget, Pitt was the only team to beat the Tigers during their 2016 national championship season – pulling off a shocking 43-42 upset at Death Valley on November 12, 2016. Pitt also won the last meeting between the programs – a 27-17 win three years ago in the Steel City.

Clemson and Pitt kick off on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST with ESPN providing coverage. Sean McDonough is handling play-by-play duties, Greg McElroy will provide commentary and Molly McGrath is working the sidelines.

***

