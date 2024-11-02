South Carolina Early Voting Approaches 1.5 Million

More than half of the 2020 vote is already in the bank…

Early voting continued its unprecedented surge in South Carolina as the window to vote ahead of election day neared its closing point. Through Friday (November 1, 2024) – the next-to-last day of early voting in the Palmetto State – more than 1.3 million registered voters had already banked their ballots, according to data from SCVotes.gov. That total included a record 134,642 voters who cast their ballots on Friday.

All told, 39.5 percent of the state’s 3.42 million -strong electorate has already voted. Meanwhile, the early voting total so far stood at 53.3 percent of the turnout from the 2020 presidential election, when 2.53 million South Carolinians voted.

Final numbers will be released by the S.C. Election Commission after today’s vote totals are tabulated.

Courtesy of our intrepid research director Jenn Wood, here’s a look at the data and how it compares to the numbers seen during the 2024 presidential primary in February – and the partisan primary races in June.

Obviously, South Carolina’s nine electoral votes are already in the bag for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The GOP nominee – who won 55 percent of the vote en route to victories in 2016 and 2020 – is a lock to prevail in the Palmetto State. In fact, no Democrat has carried South Carolina since Jimmy Carter in 1976 – a streak Kamala Harris isn’t going to break.

Where are all of these early ballots being case? Jenn’s got you covered there, too…

Nationally, more than 73.3 million early votes had been cast across the country as of 3:34 p.m. EDT on Saturday, per data from the University of Florida Election Lab. In the states where voters register by party, 36.5 million votes had been cast – 38.2 percent of them by Democrats, 36 percent by Republicans and 25.8 percent by those unaffiliated with either party.

That’s a massive uptick in early voting for the GOP… although its impact on the upcoming presidential race remains unclear. With election day now less than 72 hours away, keep it tuned to FITSNews as we await the climax of what has been the wildest political ride in recent memory…

THE NUMBERS…

(S.C. Election Commission)

