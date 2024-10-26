North Carolina After Helene: Week In Review 10/26/2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Amidst a cacophony of conspiracy theories and controlled noise from the ever-supplicant mainstream media following the impact of Hurricane Helene, FITSNews’ Andy Fancher made his fourth trip to the mountains of North Carolina this week – joined by our special projects director Dylan Nolan.

Their goal on this journey? To keep telling the stories the legacy media refuses to tell… and to seek the truth the networks and their local affiliates appear eager to avoid (or worse).

Over the last few weeks, Andy has caught all sorts of hell for simply doing his job – including attempting to find a true and accurate count of the lives lost in western North Carolina following this unprecedented storm.

In this episode, Andy updates the FITSNews’ audience on what he and Dylan saw on their latest trip, and responds to some of the pot shots he’s taken from our rivals in the establishment media.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

In related news, Dylan and I discussed the ongoing impact of Helene on voting in the Tar Heel State – one of seven critical battlegrounds ahead of the 2024 election. That served as a prelude to a broader conversation on the state of the race – now just ten days away.

Which reminds me, stay tuned this coming week for updates on our election night plans…

Thanks once again to everyone who tuned in this week and please remember, your support drives everything we do here at FITSNews. As we continue seeking truth and holding those in power accountable – please consider subscribing today!

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

