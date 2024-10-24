South Carolina Attorney General Raises ‘Ballot Harvesting’ Alarm

“Illegal ballot harvesting (is) a serious offense, which undermines our system of free and fair elections…”

In the aftermath of ballot harvesting allegations raised against South Carolina Democrats earlier this week, the state’s top prosecutor – a Republican – is pushing the election commission to remind individual counties of their obligations under the law.

In a letter to SCVotes.gov executive director Howie Knapp, attorney general Alan Wilson noted “certain state law obligations regarding election integrity” – specifically prohibitions against ballot harvesting.

“South Carolina law considers illegal ballot harvesting to be a serious offense, which undermines our system of free and fair elections,” Wilson wrote. “I know you, your team, and election offices across the state are working diligently to ensure that South Carolina will have a free, fair, and secure election on November 5.”

Wilson urged Knapp to forward his missive to “all 46 election offices across the state.”

According to a news release from Wilson’s office, Knapp “responded immediately, saying he would ensure all county directors receive (Wilson’s) letter today.”

Earlier this week, leaders of the S.C. Republican Party (SCGOP) accused Democrats in Marion County of engaging in “a potential illegal ballot harvesting operation.” Purported evidence of this operation was provided to Wilson’s office and the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

On Tuesday of this week (October 22, 2024), SLED public information director Renée Wunderlich confirmed to this media outlet that SLED was indeed investigating the allegations.

THE LETTER…

(S.C. Attorney General)

