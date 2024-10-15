Guest Column: Union Strikes Threaten Workers’ Livelihoods

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

“I will cripple you,” said International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) chief negotiator Harold Daggett.

He wasn’t wrong. A strike would have shut down large swaths of the U.S. economy and put the nation’s supply chain at a dead stop.

Had the strike continued, thousands of South Carolina jobs would have been affected. All told, South Carolina’s ports have an $87 billion annual impact. South Carolina ports support one out of every nine jobs, with wages around 23 percent higher than the average labor wages in the state.

Take a look also at the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers strike at Boeing in Washington State. Over 30,000 workers on the west coast have been striking for nearly a month, with no resolution in sight.

These strikes can be severely damaging to the economy. And they are often not in the best interest of the workers. Last year’s strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) in Michigan, for example, resulted in a half-billion dollars in lost and unrecoverable wages. And since that strike, the Big Three automakers have announced 18,000 layoffs.

Now the UAW is targeting South Carolina’s autoworkers – hoping to ensnare the 75,000 employees in South Carolina’s bustling auto manufacturing industry. Workers should keep in mind that Mercedes-Benz workers in Vance, Alabama recently rejected the union because they believed they could do a better job representing themselves without the “help” of the UAW. And in New Jersey, workers at a Nissan facility took the unusual step of voting to decertify the UAW because they felt it was doing a poor job negotiating on their behalf.

Let’s hope South Carolina workers demonstrate a similar level of skepticism when the UAW comes knocking.

Among the more troubling features of a union organizing campaign – and a tactic the UAW will almost certainly try to deploy here in South Carolina – is to pressure employers into accepting so-called neutrality agreements. These agreements require employers to maintain a neutral posture during an organizing campaign. They would also prevent auto manufacturers from doing the kinds of education sessions that The (Charleston, S.C.) Post and Courier recently highlighted Boeing has been doing.

As a result, workers are denied the right to offer their fully informed consent – never learning about excessive union executive compensation or past union scandals.

Speaking of which, current UAW President Shawn Fain is currently under investigation by a federal watchdog for allegedly retaliating against other union officials because they refused to take actions they say would have financially benefited Fain’s fiancé and her sister. This calls into question the value of union dues that are automatically deducted from union members’ paychecks.

What are employees actually getting for these dues?

As it turns out, the union is under no obligation to use these funds to help the workers themselves. The most likely scenario is that money from South Carolina workers’ paychecks would be wired out of state and used for non-advocacy union spending.

A host of liberal politicians in Washington – including Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders from Vermont – have already written a letter to international automakers’ executives pressuring them to abide by neutrality agreements, falsely suggesting they are a condition of securing Inflation Reduction Act investments in EV manufacturing.

It’s very clear that the UAW is wrong for South Carolina workers and the tactics by Big Labor bosses would be detrimental to our state economy.

Matt Leber represents District 116 in the South Carolina House of Representatives.

