Watch: S.C. Representatives Slam Charleston Sheriff’s Sanctuary County Policies

S.C. House Representatives Matt Leber and Jordan Pace spoke with FITSNews to provide updates on their quest to demand accountability for Charleston sheriff Kristin Graziano‘s failure to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official’s requests to detain illegal aliens accused of crimes.

“Recently, accusations that your office has been violating state law regarding illegal immigrants have been brought to my attention,” Pace wrote in a recent letter to Graziano.

“As I’m sure you’re aware, since 2011 it has been unlawful in South Carolina for municipalities to refuse to cooperate with (ICE) regarding illegal or undocumented immigrants.”

“No part of South Carolina should be a sanctuary for illegal immigration ” he later added on X.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace of Charleston blasted Graziano from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Jordan Pace (Via: Travis Bell/STATEHOUSE CAROLINA)

Graziano received a glowing write-up highlighting her immigration policy from South Carolina Public Radio shortly after taking office.

“The 53-year-old is the first woman to serve as a county sheriff in South Carolina.” The article noted that “She’s also been recognized nationally as one of two openly gay women elected sheriff in states Donald Trump won, and as one of only a handful of Democrats who beat incumbent Republican sheriffs while promising to cut ties with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.”

“She kept that promise day one.”

Despite promising on the campaign trail to not cooperate with ICE, and being lauded by liberals for her commitment to that promise, Graziano has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

“We currently have 13 individuals housed in our facility that are on a hold by an immigration judge. We have never refused an order from a judge, and the ICE officers are the ones responsible for obtaining those orders” Graziano said.

Kristin Graziano (Via: Facebook)

While that’s likely true, Leber argued Graziano is diverting responsibility for her alleged release of more than fifty illegal immigrants.

“Judges don’t need to get involved in order her to do the right thing.”

“These these detainers go out from the federal government, the local LEO’s receive them and they can act. All they have to do is retain the criminal until ICE comes” Leber explained.

“This is just a political decision, and the voters need an answer. What is the politics behind this? Why are we doing this?” Leber asked.

FITSNews recently reported on the dangers of the catch-and-release of illegal immigrants, recounting the harrowing case of Rachel Morin – a 37-year-old mother of five from Harford County, Maryland who was raped and then killed by El-Salvadorian criminal illegal alien Victor Martinez Hernandez after he was released by law enforcement officials in California.

Leber implored Charleston County residents to support former Mt. Pleasant police chief Carl Ritchie‘s bid to replace Graziano.

Leber said Ritchie is “heralded there as a no nonsense law enforcement officer” adding that he “talked to him on this issue of the uncooperative nature of her agency and office, and he has said, by all means he’s going to cooperate with ICE and he’s going to hold these criminals for as long as the ICE detainer allows for.”

Former Charleston County sheriff Al Cannon calls Ritchie “the most qualified lawman candidate for Charleston County Sheriff.”

Leber cited the fact that “murder is up in Charleston County” adding that “crime is up all over the lowcountry.”

“We need a sheriff that wants to do the job. We want a sheriff that wants to actually arrests criminals, jails them for as long as she possibly can, and is not being a political activist and playing politics.”

Leber said there is going to be “another big joint press conference in the October 16th timeframe where Congresswoman Mace is going to join us.” Count on FITSNews for continued coverage of this issue.

