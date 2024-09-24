Promo: The Death of Lawreese Williams

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Attorneys representing the late Lawreese Williams‘ mother are asking the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) to reopen a now-closed homicide case.

According to LaCosha Williams, her 31-year-old son was killed execution-style while attempting to collect money from an associate on Monday, March 7, 2022.

“There was no fight,” LaCosha said during an interview with FITSNews. “[The associate] shot my unarmed son once, twice, paused, and shot him a third time.“

***

? #PROMO: Attorneys for the mother of Lawreese Williams are advocating for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office (#GCSO) to reopen a now-closed homicide case.



According to LaCosha Williams, her 31-year-old son was killed execution-style while attempting to collect repayment… pic.twitter.com/9wKZVeAkPr — Andrew Fancher (@RealAndyFancher) September 24, 2024

***

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the associate told 911 he feared for his life and assumed that Lawreese was reaching for a pistol.

Shortly thereafter, he admitted to GCSO that he knew Lawreese was unarmed. Nonetheless, he was allowed to return home – and less than a month later posted about the killing online.

“Ain’t no sense of speaking on the dead,” the associate wrote on April 3, 2022, amid a pending GCSO investigation. “But may [Lawreese] rest in peace (sic).”

Lacosha Williams speaks with FITSNews on August 29, 2024. (Dylan Nolan/FITSNews)

Despite the aforementioned, prosecutors from the office of S.C. thirteenth circuit solicitor Walt Wilkins ruled Lawreese’s death a stand-your-ground/self-defense case within four months .

“The facts supported by the investigative file establish that the purported defendant would likely meet the elements of the stand-your-ground statute and was meeting force with force,” wrote Assistant Solicitor Brian Moroney on July 29, 2022.

A GCSO spokesperson has since confirmed that investigators have no intention of reopening case #22-034774 unless new information is presented.

“They have enough evidence,” countered LaCosha. “It appears as though GCSO and the solicitor’s office have gone out of their way to protect my son’s killer.”

Stay tuned for more on this story and be on the lookout for my full interview with Lacosha soon…

***

THE 2022 REVIEW…

(Provided)

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

Andrew Fancher is a Lone Star Emmy award-winning journalist from Dallas, Texas. Cut from a bloodline of outlaws and lawmen alike, he was the first of his family to graduate college which was accomplished with honors. Got a story idea or news tip for Andy? Email him directly and connect with him socially across Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

