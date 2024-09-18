Guest Column: South Carolina Must Reject Federal Migrant Resettlements

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Thanks to the meme-ification of Donald Trump’s most viral line during last weeks’ presidential debate, most Americans have now heard about the migrant crisis in Springfield, Ohio. Thanks to the cat memes, you may even have heard about the impact of government-sponsored migration in Sylacauga, AL, Charleroi, PA, and other small towns across America.

Over the past four years, the Biden-Harris administration has coordinated with NGO’s to place over 100,000 Haitian migrants in these and other American communities under “temporary protected status.” However, these migrants are unvetted and there is no end in sight for their “temporary” status living in this country.

We know that these communities are not alone. In Biden’s America, every town is now a border town. Migrants both legal and illegal are being moved throughout the nation by the federal government. The Biden Administration has also pushed forward a “Humanitarian Parole Program” that allowed 30,000 migrants per month to come in from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. While some of these migrants have criminal backgrounds, nearly all are dependent on taxpayer funded programs. The program was paused after more than 100,000 cases of fraud were discovered in the first few months – but was restarted just a few days ago.

This is a live issue that places South Carolinians at risk.

Neither Joe Biden nor Kamala Harris ever demanded that the 100,000 migrants who defrauded taxpayers should be deported. Furthermore, they did not say if they would prosecute the sponsors who lied to bring them here.

Some of these NGOs that sponsor and resettle migrants operate in South Carolina, in coordination with the federal Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). This is why I am asking governor Henry McMaster to refuse any federal grants that help resettle aliens in South Carolina. He has the power to refuse any federal funds that are not mandated by statute.

These NGO resettlement programs place a strain on social services – and compromise the safety of communities when it comes to people who have not been vetted for criminal backgrounds and cannot be vetted given the failed states from which they are coming to live here.

Moreover, it allows businesses to undercut the wages and benefits they would otherwise pay American citizens to work. Government-sponsored aliens will work for half-pay or less – and all of their healthcare, housing, and food are paid for by the taxpayers. What a racket.

Please, join me in urging governor McMaster to protect South Carolinians by saying NO to this government-NGO partnership racket that destroys American communities.

Thomas Beach is a U.S. Army veteran, born-again Christian, and family man. He serves as a conservative Republican legislator for South Carolina’s House District 10 and is a member of the S.C. Freedom Caucus. Rep. Beach has received a 100 percent conservative rating from CPAC and the SC Policy Council.

