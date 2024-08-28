Presbyterian Turf War: Battle Lines Drawn

Over the last few weeks, I’ve published a pair of articles related to an ongoing schism within the Associate Reformed Presbyterian (ARP). This unfolding battle pits the denomination’s Second Presbytery – one of the ARP’s ten geographic subdivisions – and the governing body of the church, its General Synod.

According to Second Presbytery, ARP leaders are unconstitutionally dissolving their organization as part of a massive asset grab. According to the ARP Synod, Second Presbytery leaders conspired to cover up a sex abuse scandal involving one of its leaders.

That sex abuse scandal revolves around former pastor Charles Wilson, who stands accused of molesting and assaulting his two daughters – both of whom are now adults – and subjecting them to all manner of abuse and harassment and over a period of several years (in multiple states).

Much of the alleged abuse took place while the daughters were minors, according to church documents.

As of this writing, though, there is nothing to suggest Wilson has ever been investigated criminally in connection with any of the allegations leveled against him – which came to the fore in June of 2022 when they were raised by pastor Matt Miller of Greenville, S.C. According to the ARP Synod, Second Presbytery not only tried to cover up the Wilson scandal – its leaders allegedly sought retribution against Miller for blowing the whistle.

According to Second Presbytery, its leaders turned the Wilson case over to the ARP Synod – which used the case as a pretext to make a play for the organization and its assets.

***

RELATED | PRESBYTERIAN TURF WAR

***

Second Presbytery includes congregations in “the state of Georgia and the Western South Carolina counties of Abbeville, Aiken, Allendale, Anderson, Barnwell, Edgefield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee, Pickens, Saluda, Spartanburg and Union.”

As I reported last week, the ARP Synod has ordered the denomination’s South Carolina congregations to be transferred into the neighboring Catawba Presbytery – with its Georgia churches to be transferred into the neighboring Tennessee-Alabama Presbytery. Additionally, the ARP will “oversee the transfer of assets” of the Presbytery and instruct its remaining Presbyteries to “use assets” of the dissolved organization as it deems appropriate.

As I’ve noted in my prior reporting, much is at stake – including the future of Second Presbytery, the oldest subdivision of the ARP, and its 28 churches and estimated 2,500 congregants. Also at stake? The financial assets of the 224-year-old Presbytery, which according to our sources could range anywhere between $5 million and $6 million .

The clock is ticking, too. Per the order of the ARP’s Synod, Second Presbytery is set to be dissolved next Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Not surprisingly, furious maneuvering is taking place behind the scenes. Ten days ago, three congregations in Second Presbytery sought to be “dismissed” from that organization ahead of the September 1 deadline, according to an article published on The Aquila Report by pastor Seth Yi. The following day, “five ministers in good standing transferred their credentials to a non-ARP Presbytery,” according to Yi.

Yi is a pastor in Newberry, S.C. who has been documenting this drama from the beginning. According to him, the ARP Synod has violated its own rules in ordering the dissolution of Second Presbytery – and prohibiting its churches from having a say in the matter.

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to him, the three churches seeking to leave the denomination were told by the clerk of Second Presbytery, David Griffin, that they could not depart until a complaint against Second Presbytery had been “adjudicated.”

“I would advise you to refrain from any action until such time as the appropriate church court can act upon this complaint,” Griffin wrote to one of the pastors.

“The sad saga continues,” Yi alleged, accusing the ARP of attempting to “prevent these congregations and ministers from leaving in peace.”

“Officers in the denomination are now refusing to release congregations with their property after their Presbytery has already granted them the right to dismissal,” Yi noted. “Does this recent turn in events indicate that the ARP is following the pattern of the PCUSA or the Episcopal Church by forbidding congregations and their ministers to disaffiliate with the denomination for the sake of their conscience? The events of the past several days seem to make one wonder.”

Charlotte, N.C. ARP pastor Alex Lott rebuked Yi, saying he does not believe “the current situation in the Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church should be characterized as an ongoing constitutional crisis.”

“Following stated procedures when releasing ministers and congregations from their covenant obligations is not tyranny,” Lott wrote in an article published on The Aquila Report.

In an effort to get to the heart of this matter, I’ve had multiple conversations over the last few days with individuals familiar with all facets of this saga: The sexual abuse allegations against pastor Wilson, the investigation into them conducted by Second Presbytery, the proposed dissolution of this organization in the aftermath of that investigation and the future of the ARP as this schism threatens to spill over into civil court.

Stay tuned for much more…

***

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Will Folks (Dylan Nolan)

Will Folks is the owner and founding editor of FITSNews. Prior to founding his own news outlet, he served as press secretary to the governor of South Carolina, bass guitarist in an alternative rock band and bouncer at a Columbia, S.C. dive bar. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and eight children.

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to address proactively? We have an open microphone policy! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

