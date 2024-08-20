Joe Biden’s Swan Song: A Chicagoland Gangster Funeral

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

by MARK POWELL

In the Chicago of 1924, whenever a gangster was gunned down, the biggest arrangement of flowers at his funeral came from the rival mobster who’d had him rubbed out. So it was on Monday night in the Chicago of 2024 – on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention.

It was branded as U.S. president Joe Biden‘s valedictory, a warm send-off for a man who has supped at the public trough for more than half a century (illegally so, according to House Republicans). And yet the au revoir was arranged by the very people who orchestrated his abrupt exit from the 2024 presidential race.

Biden’s lengthy career actually ended in an Atlanta television studio on June 27, 2024 when, over two excruciating hours, he showed the world what couldn’t be denied any longer: He wasn’t playing with a full deck. Biden’s disastrous debate performance revealed the 81-year-old was well past his prime – and that his cognitive impairment was so obvious (and so serious) many believed the 25th Amendment should be invoked.

In fact, invoking the 25th may have been one of the threats that pulled Biden out of the election kicking and screaming…

After the debate, Democratic Party powerbrokers sprang into action. Biden had already clinched the nomination (all viable rivals had been sidelined and the primary calendar was stacked in his favor), so they turned up the pressure by degree, first privately and then publicly, twisting off the money tap, leaking dire polls showing him racing for a blowout defeat in November, even turning the obedient MSM against him, driving him inch by inch into a corner until – trapped like a rat with no avenue of escape – he finally threw up his hands and called it quits.

And how did his party treat him at the national convention that was originally intended to be the capstone of his half-century career? With the same saccharine show of faux emotion those Chicago mobsters displayed in the Roaring Twenties.

The Biden send-off was presented to the public like an ornate gift bag, stuffed to overflowing with tissues of gratitude for his “selfless sacrifice” at stepping aside to allow the Democratic Party’s future to emerge. Party honchos sent word to the state delegations well in advance to make sure Old Joe was swaddled in affection as he toddled off into the sunset… beginning his transition from presidential powerhouse to political has-been.

In reality, Biden was given the bum’s rush.

Monday night of convention week is a time when both parties cover their obligatory bases – getting the people they least want to be seen out of the way as fast as possible, freeing up the spotlight later in the week to shine solely on the new standard-bearers. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, former first lady Hillary Clinton and a host of others the party preferred to keep at a minimal profile were paraded on and off stage. There we so many of them – and they spoke for so long – they pushed the night’s grand finale (which, not so coincidentally, was Biden’s as well) way past his scheduled 11:00 p.m. EDT start time.

Hillary Clinton speaks at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (C-Span)

It was well after 11:30 p.m., when millions of people in the Eastern and Central Time Zones had already tuned out, that the soon-to-be-former president finally got to speak.

The address, sadly, was Joe Biden at his absolute worst. Because in this closing chapter he dropped the last pretense of dignity he might have had and openly embraced what he became the moment he took office in 2021: A party hack. Having already had his knees cut out from under him by his fellow Democrats, Biden bowed even lower before the new orthodoxy in his final address – delivering an obsequious oration of utter obeisance.

After campaigning as a “uniter” who would bring Americans together, Biden instead became the most blatantly partisan president since Lyndon Johnson. And in his swan song on Monday night, he uncorked haymaker after haymaker on those who dared to object. The same guy who begged Americans to tone down the political rhetoric in the aftermath of last month’s attempted assassination of Donald Trump proceeded to vilify all those who disagreed with him – from Trump on down to everyday conservatives.

In a microwave reheat of the hyper-partisan State of the Union address he gave five months ago, Biden rattled off his “greatest hits” once more (conveniently omitting the trillions in new debt incurred and the vicious inflation he and his fellow Democrats have unleashed on working people). He brayed about “democracy,” he pled for “reproductive freedom,” he painted Kamala Harris as a cross between Indira Gandhi and Mother Teresa – disparaging all who dared see things differently than he.

How they kept him awake so late is a closely guarded state secret. When Biden wrapped up nearly an hour later (with the clock pushing 12:30 a.m. EDT), Harris joined him on the stage for the obligatory handclasp as delegates cried and cheered and wailed and shouted their lungs out. And in their private luxury hotel suites, watching on big screen TVs, the party honchos heaved giant sighs of relief when he finally left the stage. For edging a wildly unpopular president out of the limelight for the rest of convention week is like coaxing a woman with a bad cough out of a kissing booth at a fair.

They’re hoping out of sight will now translate into out of mind as they set about scrubbing the first name off of the phrase “Biden-Harris administration.”

Joe Biden at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. (C-Span)

For his part, Biden obligingly played along. Upon leaving the convention hall, he was taken straight to Air Force One and whisked off to California, where he’ll spend the rest of the week vacationing.

There was a final irony in all this. It has been said that Biden was the victim of a coup, ousted under duress from the renomination he had rightfully won in the primary process. But it was a coup conducted with the full support of everyday rank-and-file Democrats. At no time did any delegate stand up and resist by saying, “No! I am pledged to vote for Joe Biden, and that is exactly what I’m going to do in Chicago.”

Not one.

In other words, the very delegates cheering their outgoing standard bearer so loudly Monday night also acquiesced his overthrow. In the end, their hatred of Donald Trump was stronger than their love of Joe Biden.

No rubbed-out gangster ever got a more touching floral spray at his funeral than that…

Mark Powell

J. Mark Powell is an award-winning former TV journalist, government communications veteran, and a political consultant. He is also an author and an avid Civil War enthusiast.

