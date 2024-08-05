SLED Charges South Carolina Man With Murder

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Agents of the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have arrested a Barnwell, S.C. man and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime following a fatal shooting on Sunday (August 4, 2024) in Denmark, S.C.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. EDT, 42-year-old Aubrey Priester, Jr. was allegedly involved in an altercation with 33-year-old Juston Erving when the latter produced a firearm and began firing at a trailer, according to a probable cause affidavit accompanying the warrant for Priester’s arrest.

“During the course of the altercation the victim produced a firearm and began firing at a trailer,” the affidavit noted.

According to an unnamed witness, at this point Priester “produced a firearm a shot (Erving) – causing him to fall to the ground.”

“While (Erving) was on the ground, incapacitated, (Priester) approached him and repeatedly shot him in the upper torso and head,” the affidavit continued.

After his arrest, Priester was booked into the Bamberg County detention center. HIs case will be prosecuted by the S.C. second circuit solicitor’s office.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Priester is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

SLED has not released any additional information at this time pertaining to this incident, but count on our media outlet to provide our audience with any noteworthy updates.

