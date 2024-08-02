South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Passes Away

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A South Carolina circuit court judge passed away earlier this week in his hometown of Hartsville, according to an obituary posted online.

Michael Shea Holt, Sr., 54, was a judge in the S.C. fourth judicial circuit – part of the rural Pee Dee region of the state which covers Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro counties. He was elected to his post in February 2021. Prior to that, Holt spent nearly thirteen years as a family court judge. Before that, he served one term as mayor of his hometown of Hartsville from 2005-2009.

A product of the Darlington County public school system, Holt graduated from Hartsville High School in 1988 and from the University of South Carolina in 1992. During his undergraduate years at South Carolina, he studied under renowned Palmetto State historian Dr. Walter Edgar. After receiving his law degree from South Carolina, Holt practiced law at the firm of former S.C. senator Ed Saleeby.

Holt is survived by his wife, Sherry Burton Holt of Hartsville, SC; daughter, Annabelle Burton Holt of Washington, D.C.; son, Michael Shea Holt, Jr. of Hartsville and many other family members including his father and mother.

“Michael’s greatest joy was his family,” his obituary noted. “He and his family shared a passion for the University of South Carolina. Attending games in Columbia with their children was a favorite family pastime. Michael also had a deep love for South Carolina and American history, a love inherited by his son, Shea. He enjoyed exploring battlefields, museums, and historical sites with his father and son. Michael followed local and national politics closely.”

Holt was involved in numerous civic and charitable organizations in and around Hartsville and was the recipient of many awards for his service, including the Order of the Palmetto – South Carolina’s highest civilian honor.

In addition to leaving a hole in his community, Holt’s death leaves a vacancy on the fourth circuit.

A funeral service honoring Holt’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. EDT this Sunday (August 4, 2024) at the First Presbyterian Church in Hartsville. Following the service and reception, a private family burial service will be held. Per the obituary, those wishing to send floral tributes should consider a memorial to the church or to the Trent Hill Center for Children and Families in Hartsville.

