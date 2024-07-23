Former Lowcountry Officer Charged With Stalking, Violating Restraining Order

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A former K9 handler with the Summerville Police Department (SPD) has been arrested for violating a permanent restraining order and stalking, according to Charleston County magistrate court records.

While the exact details remain unclear, Kelley “Skee” Loff was arrested by an officer of the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on July 20, 2024. As of this writing, he remains incarcerated at the Sheriff Al Cannon detention center.

Kelley “Skee” Loff (Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center)

While Loff was terminated from SPD for “dangerous and/or unsafe practices” in December 2016, the S.C. Law Enforcement Training Council reinstated his certification after “no evidence of misconduct” was presented, according to state records.

Come June 16, 2020, family court filings accused Loff of Domestic Violence (DV) with an intimate partner. Two days later, the former officer was criminally charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, burglary and kidnapping.

Prior to his tenure with SPD, Loff was an officer of the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) for approximately four years, NCPD for approximately seven years and a guard at Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center for approximately one year.

As with anyone accused of committing any crime, Loff is considered innocent until proven guilty by our criminal justice system – or until such time as he may wish to enter some form of allocution in connection with a plea agreement with prosecutors related to any of the charges filed against him.

This is a breaking news story based on the latest information available.

Andrew Fancher (Travis Bell)

