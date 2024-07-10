Rabid Raccoons Reported In South Carolina Counties

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Carolina Department of Public Health (SCDPH) confirmed that two raccoons from two different counties had rabies last week (July 3, 2024).

The two rabid raccoons were were found in Calhoun County and Lexington County.

The first raccoon was found near Springwater and Viceroy lanes in Swansea, S.C. and tested positive for rabies after two dogs were exposed to it. Those animals will be quarantined as required by the state’s rabies control act.

The second raccoon found near Stonewood Drive and Wilton Road in West Columbia, S.C., also tested positive after exposing seven people – who were referred to their health care providers.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are approximately 4,000 animal rabies cases reported each year in the United States – with more than 90 percent occurring in wildlife like bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

“Rabies primarily affects the central nervous system, leading to severe brain disease and death if medical care is not received before symptoms start,” the CDC noted. “Immediate medical attention following suspected rabies exposure is critical.”

Annually, an estimated 60,000 Americans receive medical care following a potential rabies exposure.

In South Carolina, raccoons are the most common animal to test positive for rabies. Accordingly, they play a significant role in the transmission of the viral disease throughout the state. A confirmed 78 cases of rabies – 24 of which involved rabid raccoons – were reported last year.

Although there is no established time frame for monitoring raccoons to rule out the possibility of rabies, SCDPH does not recommend keeping raccoons or other wild animals as pets due to the risks of rabies exposure – as the viral disease is very easily spread.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch that allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal,” said Terri McCollister, SCDPH’s rabies program director. “However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies.”

SCDPH advises to reduce the risk of getting rabies by giving wild and stray animals their space, avoid touching them and contact someone trained in handling animals – such as a local animal control officer, wildlife control operator or a wildlife rehabilitator.

Should anyone be exposed to rabies, it is requested that they report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to SCDPH.

