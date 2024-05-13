South Carolina K9 Stabbed In Connection With Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An officer-involved shooting left one suspect wounded in Greenville County, South Carolina on Monday afternoon (May 13, 2024) – and a K9 deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) seriously injured after being stabbed.

“Deputies with the GCSO are on scene in the area of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Pine Knoll Drive where an officer-involved shooting has occurred,” a statement from the law enforcement agency noted. “All deputies are okay. More information will be released as the investigation unfolds.”

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. EDT, according to the agency.

The statement did not reference the stabbing of the K9, however multiple sources familiar with the status of the investigation confirmed that information to our media outlet. They also shared that the K9’s prognosis “doesn’t look good.”

***

Details regarding what transpired are sketchy at this point, but sources familiar with the situation indicate a male suspect was involved in the incident – which resulted in the K9 deputy sustaining stab wounds.

Both the K9 and the suspect are receiving medical attention for their injuries.

According to our sources, the suspect was transported to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital under a heavy police escort. It is not immediately clear where the K9 officer is being treated.

As they do in the overwhelming majority of such cases across the state, agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) have been asked to lead the investigation into the incident.

“We have been requested to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Greenville County,” SLED executive affairs director Ryan Alphin confirmed to this media outlet.

This is a developing situation … please check back for updates.

***

(Travis Bell Photography)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the news outlet you are currently reading.

***

