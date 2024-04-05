SC3: Sheri Biggs Boasts Big Money Haul

In the crowded race for South Carolina’s third congressional district, one Republican contender is hoping a big money haul will separate her from the field – a growing group which includes a new entry who received an endorsement from former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Air National Guard lieutenant colonel/ nurse practitioner Sheri Biggs – who was the first candidate to announce for this seat – reported raising more than $400,000 during the first quarter of 2024. According to a release from her campaign, that’s a new record for fundraising in this district.

Biggs is expected to report available cash of more than $300,000 when she publishes her quarterly filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) later this month.

“I am profoundly humbled by the trust and confidence in our mission to heal our nation’s mental, fiscal, and spiritual health problems,” Biggs said in a statement announcing the numbers. “Our fundraising success is a testament to the shared belief that it will take conservative outsiders like me – not career politicians, career bureaucrats or career candidates – to fix the major issues our nation faces including securing the southern border, protecting taxpayer dollars, keeping the promises made to our veterans, and fighting for our conservative values.”

***

Biggs’ big haul is significant as she previously launched television ads in the district in support of her candidacy.

This devoutly GOP district has been held since January 2011 by congressman Jeff Duncan. A native of Greenville, S.C., Duncan had not been credibly challenged in any election since defeating state senator Richard Cash in a Republican primary election fourteen years ago. Of course, that was before he became embroiled in a sex scandal involving a Washington, D.C. lobbyist back in September – which exposed him to allegations of hypocrisy.

Last month, Duncan announced he would not seek an eighth term in office – sparing himself the indignities of what was shaping up to be a bruising GOP primary campaign.

Cash toyed with the idea of campaigning for this seat, but instead announced his intention to endorse 40-year-old state representative Stewart Jones of Greenwood, S.C. Jones is a member of the SC Freedom Caucus who has spent the last five years representing House District 14 in the S.C. General Assembly.

Also running? Pastor Mark Burns, an “MAGA evangelical” who has secured Trump’s endorsement earlier this week. Burns previously campaigned for the neighboring fourth congressional district, finishing eighth in a 13-person field in 2018.

The race has also attracted U.S. senator Lindsey Graham’s longtime press aide, Kevin Bishop, and perpetual social conservative candidate Michael LaPierre.

***

***

South Carolina’s third district runs along the Georgia and North Carolina borders in the northwestern portion of the state. It includes all of ten counties – Abbeville, Anderson, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens (obviously), and Saluda – and parts of Anderson and Greenville counties. In 2022, the district had a partisan voting index rating of +21 Republican – making it the most staunchly GOP congressional district in the Palmetto State.

For those of you keeping score at home, Trump received 69 percent of the vote within this district against incumbent president Joe Biden four years ago. Trump also pummeled former S.C. governor Nikki Haley in the district during last month’s presidential primary election, drawing 67.48 percent of the vote compared to Haley’s 31.84 percent .

Partisan primary elections will be held on June 11, 2024 in South Carolina. If no candidate receives a majority of ballots in a given race, runoff elections would be held two weeks later – on June 25, 2024. The general election – which does not feature a runoff requirement – will be held on November 5, 2024.

***

***

