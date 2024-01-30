Feral Hog Invasion: War Against Invasive Species Goes Airborne

Feral hogs are a perennial challenge for farmers across the Southeastern United States. According to the South Carolina Farm Bureau, the animals “account for $115 million in damage each year to South Carolina.” Not only that, “they destroy crops, decimate rural land and spread disease.”

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has called feral hogs a “dangerous, destructive, invasive species” – one whose geographic territory is “rapidly expanding” while its “populations are increasing across the nation.”

The question now: What is to be done about them?

U.S. counties with feral swine infestations (Via: USDA)

Farmers have traditionally dealt with feral hog infestations by shooting the beasts with rifles or employing traps. But the S.C. House of Representatives is considering a bill that could take take the war on hogs airborne.

This week, a House wildlife subcommittee will consider legislation (H.4612) which, if passed, would allow the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) to issue tags for shooting of feral hogs from helicopters.

As the bill is written, applicants would need to have a property of at least 1,000 contiguous acres, and DNR would have to disclose information about the airborne hog assaults. Those who shoot animals out of an aircraft without a tag would face misdemeanor charges.

Feral hog (Via: TPWD)

Under the proposed language, the airborne sport hunting of hogs is explicitly prohibited – an important differentiation from states like Texas, where vendors like HeliBacon rent seats (and full-automatic machine guns) to hunters.

The wildlife subcommittee is also scheduled to consider another hog-related bill this week. That bill, H. 3963, proposes legalizing the use of buck tag revenue for the state’s coyote and hog management program.

Feral hogs will doubtless remain a serious problem in the Southeast in years to come, and this news outlet will continue to cover developments related to the issue.

Count on us to keep our audience updated as these bills advance through the S.C. General Assembly.

