Rose Petal Murder, Greg Leon Trial, Stephen Smith Investigation, Etc – Year In Review 2023

Two days ago, we posted a video in which our team reflected on our coverage of the ‘Trial of the Century’ in South Carolina – the double homicide trial of convicted killer Alex Murdaugh. To watch that clip, click here.

While the ‘Murdaugh Murders‘ crime and corruption saga – especially Murdaugh’s trial and his subsequent bid for a new trial – dominated our coverage this year, a ton of other news was broken by our team over the past twelve months. In this segment, our producer and director of special projects Dylan Nolan leads research director Jenn Wood and myself in a discussion of several of those big stories – including what to expect from them in 2024.

Among the biggest stories we covered this past year? The graphic ‘Rose Petal Murder‘ out of the South Carolina Upstate, the murder trial (and suicide) of prominent Midlands Mexican restaurant owner Greg Leon and the still-unfolding saga of Hampton, S.C. teenager Stephen Smith.

The Smith story was the focus of significant discussion on social media this week, however this episode was taped prior to all of that unfolding.

In addition to its true crime coverage, our team dove into some of the hot political races/ topics coming to South Carolina in the coming year – including the ‘First in the South’ presidential primary in February and several contentious congressional/ partisan state legislative elections on tap for June.

We also previewed some of the big issues on tap for state legislators when they reconvene at the S.C. State House in less than two weeks.

Thanks to everyone for watching our Week In Review.

