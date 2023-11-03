Horry County Officers Investigating Apartment Shooting

Law enforcement officers in Horry County, South Carolina are investigating a reported shooting with injuries at a local apartment complex. According to the Horry County Police Department (HCPD), they’re actively investigating a confirmed shooting near Chanticleer Village Drive within Carolina Forest – a census-designated place located west of Myrtle Beach,…

Law enforcement officers in Horry County, South Carolina are investigating a reported shooting with injuries at a local apartment complex.

According to the Horry County Police Department (HCPD), they’re actively investigating a confirmed shooting near Chanticleer Village Drive within Carolina Forest – a census-designated place located west of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and east of Conway, S.C.

While details remain limited at this time, shots were reportedly fired inside the Brixley – a Carolina Forest apartment complex. The property is nestled in-between the Myrtle Beach National golf club and the Man O’ War gold club.

“This appears to be an isolated incident,” said HCPD in a recent statement. “All parties involved have been accounted for and there is no further threat to the community.”

Support FITSNews … SUBSCRIBE!

***

According to investigators, one individual sustained critical injuries around 11:36 a.m. while a second individual was injured and transported to the hospital in their personal vehicle.

This is an active investigation. Count on FITSNews to keep you updated as more information becomes available …

***

WANNA SOUND OFF?

Got something you’d like to say in response to one of our articles? Or an issue you’d like to proactively address? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. Got a tip for a story? CLICK HERE. Got a technical question or a glitch to report? CLICK HERE.

