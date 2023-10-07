Pee Dee Violence: Four Shot Outside Florence South Carolina Strip Mall

Investigators with the Florence, South Carolina police department said three victims were in stable condition while a fourth was under “observation” following an overnight shooting at Oakland Plaza – just off of Oakland Avenue in downtown Florence.

The shooting took place at approximately 10:45 p.m. EDT on Friday (October 6, 2023). No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, nor have any suspects or persons of interest been named.

While information is obviously limited at this time, officials with the Florence Police Department (FPD) told this media outlet they were dispatched to 1113 Oakland Avenue following reports of shots having been fired.

“Upon arrival, officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, and they discovered that there were four victims involved,” an FPD statement noted.

Officers located a female victim in the parking lot who was treated and transported to the hospital by area emergency medical services. After containing the crime scene, officers say they located “multiple” shell casings across the parking lot and roadway.

All that for one victim? Here is where the story gets interesting …

Within hours, officers learned of three additional victims who had been admitted to the local hospital with injuries related to the same shooting. FPD confirmed the total number of victims included two females and two males.

In addition to requesting incident reports, we reached out to FPD captain Stephen Starling who did not share the names or ages of those victims – or whether any suspects were being sought.

FPD is requesting the public’s cooperation in piecing together what happened at Oakland Plaza. Individuals with information were encouraged to contact investigators Cpl. J. Chatlosh or Cpl. B. Neal at [email protected] or [email protected].

“This case is still an active investigation, and we need your assistance to bring those responsible to justice,” FPD’s statement noted. “We are seeking any video footage of the incident and statements from witnesses who were present at the time of this incident. Your information could be pivotal in helping us piece together what happened.”

Count on our media outlet to keep our audience apprised in the event there any new developments in this investigation …

