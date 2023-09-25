Prioleau Alexander: Coincidence Or Conspiracy?

You’ve got to beware of news you see on YouTube, especially if said news is being reported by an attractive young blonde woman. But something recently caught my eye, and I decided to do some research. Yes, it was a pain in the ass — but such is the nature of things in the online hemisphere, which is so often filled with fake news and conspiracy theories.

This young lady’s premise was based on the question, “Do you think it’s just a coincidence that …” and she went through a few basic statements that seemed to tie together.

Here is a link to her video, which has coincidently removed from (or buried by) YouTube:

(Click to view)

Here are my comments regarding her claims:

The Maui Chief of Police was the officer in charge of the Las Vegas shooting. 100% TRUE – That’s the one that involved the slaughter of 58 people and the wounding over 800; the one where, in the most surveilled city in the world, inside a gambling casino where every move of everyone is recorded and noted, no one noticed the gunman carry to his room 21 suitcases filled with 24 rifles and 5,000 rounds of ammo; the one where no motive could be found, and the gunman was reported widely to be apolitical; the one where MGM Mandalay Bay preemptively sued 1,000 victims and survivors claiming the security company it hired for the festival, Contemporary Services Corp., was protected from liability and certified by the Department of Homeland Security to handle “acts of mass injury and destruction.”

No sirens were sounded to warn of the fire. 100% TRUE – Herman Andaya of the Maui County Emergency Management office explained the sirens were used “mostly for tsunamis,” and didn’t use them because he was “afraid people would think it was a tsunami, and run inland towards the fire.” On the Hawaii Emergency Management website, it clearly states the sirens are “All Natural Disasters” sirens.

Schools were closed early, and the children were sent home. 100% TRUE – As most Maui parents work, the children were home alone, and thus children’s’ deaths comprised the majority of the victims. The reason the schools gave for closing was power outages, but one can’t wonder why they felt it was smart to send children home, knowing most parents worked, and the homes where the children were headed would likely be out of power as well.

The request for additional water was denied. 100% TRUE – M. Kaleo Manuel of the Department of Land and Natural Resources refused, and turned on the water only after it was far too late to help. Excuses have been offered, each as mentally divergent as the next.

Police were ordered to blockade the exits from the town. 100% TRUE – Despite the fact cars were backed up into the death zone, police refused to allow traffic through—a fact verified by dozens of residents, all of whom said the police claim they were simply “keeping people out, so they wouldn’t drive into the fire zone” was a complete lie. Residents report some panicked drivers drove around the roadblocks, some sat like sheep in the cars and died, and some turned around to try and find another way out—many of them failed and died. It was many of the car drivers that ditched their cars and dove into the sea, where they waited for hours for rescue.

The billionaires’ oceanfront property, owned by a who’s who of climate change proponents, failed to burn, despite being feet away from the charred wreckage of other homes. PARTIALLY TRUE – A helicopter view of the dividing line between what burned and what didn’t is, indeed, surreal. Explanations for the phenomenon are virtually non-existent on the web, but one theory is that their property was properly watered, and lush—and thus warded of the off the raging inferno. If this is considered a reasonable explanation, why were these the only homes watered and lush? NOTE: An unreliable conspiracy theory site claims the fires were started by “space lasers.” The footage it showed, however, is real – and appears in other locations. Most videos do NOT show this view.

Maui is scheduled to be the first Island to operate on 100 percent renewable energy. 100% TRUE – Per National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Blackrock and the US government are the largest landowners on Maui, both of which are global leaders in the renewable energy movement. 100% TRUE – Alexander & Baldwin is the largest private owner of land on Maui, and their largest institutional investor is Blackrock — the largest money manager in the world, and the global leader in the concept of ESG investing — prioritizing investments in companies who maintain a commitment to “Environmental justice, social justice, and governmental compliance.”Is Blackrock’s focus really on “woke” ideology illegal? Attorneys General for 19 states have sued the investment giant, claiming their focus on ESG investments violates their fiduciary responsibility to their states’ residents. Whether they’ve betrayed their fiduciary responsibility or not remains to be seen, but their investments clearly point to a “requirement” for investments in “clean energy to reverse global warming (aka climate change).”

Are all these coincidences just coincidences that all occurred at the same time? And destroyed an entire community, coveted by so many wealthy people, investors, and organizations?

Four years ago I would’ve dismissed this video as a silly conspiracy theory from a pretty young lady with too many Q-Anon friends. However, let’s consider the other events that have occurred … conspiracy theories that are now “I told you so” events.

The Left cooked up the entire Trump/ Russia Collusion, and Hillary Clinton paid for it, and the DOJ knew it was all a lie.

100% TRUE – The entire sham has been proven, many times over, to have been funded by the Clinton Campaign, and executed by the DOJ/FBI. This is irrefutable. To make matters worse, FBI leaders are on tape perjuring themselves in front of Congress.

And yet, not one person has been prosecuted.

Big Tech conspired with powers on the Left to suppress political and medical information that didn’t follow their desired narrative.

100% TRUE – Once again, this turned out to be a fact … one confessed to by the heads of Facebook, Twitter, and Google, with Elon Musk personally releasing the White House/Twitter correspondence. It’s impossible to deny this.

And yet, not one person has been prosecuted ..

The Wuhan Covid Virus was a weaponized virus using gain-of-function research, and released by the Chinese.

100% TRUE – The White House and media tried desperately to spin the narrative that the virus came into existence when a bat (from a cave 500 miles away) ended up in a wet-market in Wuhan — home of the Wuhan Virology Institute.

Not only was it a lab leak (at best), Covid-19 czar Anthony Fauci authorized funding to assist with the dangerous gain-of-function research which precipitated it — a kind of research America outlawed.

And yet again, not one person has been prosecuted.

Masks do nothing to prevent the spread of Covid, shutdowns are pointless, and the virus only kills the elderly, obese, those with compromised immune systems, and medical professionals subjected to extreme viral loads.

100% TRUE – Every virologist in the nation knew this, but they were threatened with career-ending sanctions if they spoke up. No one in the entire nation knew these things to be lies better than Anthony Fauci. The threat to a healthy person is .01 percent. Sweden essentially refused to shut down, and experienced the same results as every other industrialized nation.

And yet, not one person has been prosecuted.

Hydroxychloroquine is effective in fighting Covid … but the government and Big Pharma don’t make money off it, so they’re suppressed its use.

100% TRUE – The data the media and government presented suppressed one important caveat: Hydroxychloroquine wasn’t effective for patients already hospitalized.

In short, they were giving it to people already intubated and circling the drain, and because they died the government “determined” it wasn’t effective. Nothing could help those poor souls … once the ventilator was brought into play, you were basically gone already.

Ask any physician you know in emergency medicine, pulmonology, and ICU care … in person. The vast majority will agree with this reality, but they will not put their opinion in writing.

Evidence-based results are also offered by the fact that Hydroxychloroquine is a very commonly taken anti-malarial drug used in Africa, a continent that fared better than all others, despite their low-quality health care system.

And, of course, Big Pharma made billions after the rollout of the vaccines, and Anthony Fauci made tens of millions.

And yet, not one person has been prosecuted.

The January 6, 2021 riots were orchestrated and led by federal agents.

100% TRUE – Almost no Americans know this conspiracy theory was proven to be true by the Chief of Capitol Hill police Steven Sund, but that’s because the interview with the Chief conducted by Tucker Carlson was killed by Fox News. Mr. Carlson has re-interviewed the Chief for his Twitter show, and Chief Sund lays the realities out on painful detail.

And yet, not one person has been prosecuted.

Don’t believe me? You can watch the full interview here.

Hunter Biden’s laptop is real, and provides damning information.

100% TRUE – Despite the fact that 51 former “intelligence” officials signed a letter assuring America the laptop was “Russian Disinformation,” Hunter Biden’s laptop has been—to the surprise of exactly no one—confirmed to be real. The lie was laughable, everyone knew it, but no one had the balls to humiliate these 51 stooges after the obvious came to light.

Most of my writing for FITS is 100 percent opinion. But in this column, I have offered facts irrefutable to all but the saddest of sheepish Leftists.

So … I’ve reported. You decide. Or something.

Is all this just a coincidence?

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

Prioleau Alexander is a freelance writer, focusing mostly on politics and non-fiction humor. He is the author of two books: ‘You Want Fries With That?’ and ‘Dispatches Along the Way.’ Both are available on Amazon. He hopes to have another title published soon, ‘Where Have All The Cowboys Gone?‘, but that would require his agent actually doing his job, so it may be awhile. Oh, and if you want to see his preferred bio pic? Click here …

