Upstate Officer Killed On Train Tracks

An Upstate, South Carolina law enforcement officer was killed on train tracks in Easley, South Carolina early Wednesday, according to local police and the office of Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley.

Easley police department officers were dispatched to the scene of the incident on Allen Street at approximately 5:00 a.m. EDT.

The incident involved an Amtrak passenger train headed south from New York to New Orleans – traversing what is known as the “crescent” route. The train had just departed Greenville, S.C. and was headed to Clemson, S.C.

After a delay of approximately six hours and forty-five minutes, the train involved in the incident – Crescent 19 – resumed its journey early Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond that, very little was immediately disclosed about the situation. As of this writing, not only has the identity of the officer not been revealed but authorities have not indicated which agency they served.

Initial reports indicate the deceased officer was with the Easley police department.

“The city of Pickens is saddened to learn of the death of an Easley police officer in the line of duty earlier today,” a statement from the neighboring municipality noted. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the police officer’s family, the city of Easley police department, and the entire Easley community.”

“Our hearts go out to the Easley police department as we mourn the tragic loss of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty early this morning,” a statement from the Greenville police department noted. “The bravery and dedication of this officer to keeping our communities safe will never be forgotten.

Easley police will reportedly be issuing a statement on Wednesday afternoon (August 2, 2023) to update the public on what transpired. Area law enforcement agencies also participated in a processional to honor their fallen comrade.

News of the crash was first reported by Anisa Snipes of Fox Carolina. According to Snipes, responding officers immediately called Norfolk Southern and asked the company to “stop all trains in the area.”

Agents of the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating the incident.

“SLED was requested by the Easley police department to conduct a death investigation,” a statement from the agency noted. “This investigation is active and ongoing. More details will be available at a later time.”

This is a developing story … please check back for updates.

