South Carolina Fires: Some Evacuations Lifted, State of Emergency Declared

Firefighters and first responders in Horry County, South Carolina announced significant progress in battling one of the highest-profile blazes associated with a recent rash of wildfires in the Palmetto State.

According to Horry County Fire and Rescue, as of 4:25 p.m. EST on Sunday (March 2, 2025), “residents of ALL neighborhoods previously evacuated due to the Carolina Forest wildfire are now able to return home.”

“Residents will encounter law enforcement checkpoints as they return,” the agency added, urging non-residents to “steer clear of these neighborhoods.”

(Horry County Fire and Rescue)

“If you return home to find wildfire-related damage, document and report damage to your insurance company, not emergency dispatch,” the release continued.

Several homes in the area reportedly sustained heat damage, but thanks to the efforts of firefighters and first responders none burned down.

That’s not to say there weren’t some dicey moments…

8:37 am – this is the most insane video I’ve seen of the wildfire yet. It was raging near Wyandot Ct. in The Reserve at Walkers Woods early this morning. Heroic firefighters were able to suppress the fire and save all of these homes. Video via Greg Staff. pic.twitter.com/nqkJxVHZXW — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 2, 2025

The Carolina Forest wildfire doubled in size on Saturday evening to a massive 1,200 acres – making it one of the largest blazes in a veritable of cornucopia of conflagration across South Carolina. All told, an estimated 175 fires broke out statewide on Saturday – impacting at least 4,200 acres, according to S.C. governor Henry McMaster.

Forestry officials later pegged the total number of reported blazes at 182 , with all but a handful either “contained or controlled.”

Nonetheless, McMaster issued a state of emergency in South Carolina on Sunday “to support South Carolina’s ongoing response to wildfires burning across the state.”

“This state of emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” McMaster said in a statement accompanying his declaration. “Dangerous wildfire conditions require that a statewide burning ban remain in effect until further notice. Those who violate this ban will be subject to criminal prosecution.”

The state’s top forestry official, Darryl Jones, reminded South Carolinians that the ban “prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning and campfires.”

“While a majority of the current wildfire activity is concentrated in the Pee Dee region, the rest of the state is experiencing a dramatic uptick in wildfires, straining the capacity of Forestry Commission firefighters and local emergency response personnel to respond,” Jones said.

In addition to civilian firefighting assets, the S.C. National Guard announced that a pair of specially fitted Blackhawk helicopters had been called upon to assist the S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the S.C. Forestry Commission (SCFC) battle fires in Horry County.

(Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, S.C. National Guard) (Sgt. Elizabeth A. Schneider, S.C. National Guard)

“The Blackhawk water buckets for this mission can carry approximately 600 gallons of water,” the guard announced. “The South Carolina National Guard is committed to support local and state agencies. Always ready, Always there!”

The fires have been fueled by three critical factors – low humidity, dry fuel and high winds.

While blustery conditions dissipated somewhat on Sunday, the threat of wildfires is expected to continue throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

Count on FITSNews to keep our audience up to speed on the latest developments…

STATE OF EMERGENCY…

(S.C. Governor’s Office)

